Video: Behind The Scenes At Moroso And Competition Engineering

Moroso Performance Products, and sister brand Competition Engineering, is one of the largest conglomerates in the high-performance and racing industry. Together, they sell and manufacture hundreds of parts and products, many of which are built by hand right in its Guilford, Connecticut facility.

One of the brands most synonymous with the racing industry, Moroso produces everything from oil pans and pumps to cooling system components, ignition systems, valve covers, vacuum pumps, and even tires…plus far more than we could list here.

Moroso took us behind the scenes at its facility, proving a glimpse into what it takes to produce all of these parts that have found their way onto street and race vehicles the world over — from its research and development to the many fabrication and machining processes, quality control measures, and packaging. This is where all the magic happens.