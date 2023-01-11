Video: Learn How To Install A Team Z Fox Body Mustang Roll Cage

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner January 11, 2023

Installing an NHRA 8.50 e.t.-certified roll cage may seem like a daunting task, but if you have the right parts and tools it becomes for more manageable. If you happen to own a Fox body Mustang that needs a roll cage, you’re in luck, as Team Z Motorsports makes a high-quality, jig-notched 8-point roll cage for you. These kits come with lots of documentation, so any DIY racer can install them at home.

Dave Zimmerman and the crew at Team Z designed this roll cage to be a true hold-and-weld kit. To make that happen, the roll cage is jig-notched at Team Z before it leaves the facility, which makes the cage fit better and is easier to install. The Team Z roll cage is also designed to work with through-the-floor subframe connectors or the standard 6×6-inch floor plates. You can also add rocker bars, torque box bars, triangulation bars, and the kit will work with mini-tubbed cars, as well. The roll cage is available in 4130 chromoly or mild steel.

Team Z wants to make it easy for anyone to install these kits, so they clearly mark each tube to designate where it goes, and if it needs cut based on your application. The kits also come with additional material to make sure you can trim the cage to fit your car exactly how you want. In this video, Nick from Team Z walks us through how to install one of these 8-point roll cate kits, so it’s a great resource for anybody wanting to tackle this job at home.

Make sure you check out Team Z’s website right here to pick up one of these roll cage kits.

