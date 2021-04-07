Video: Livernois Solves Cam Phaser Knock On 4.6/5.4L 3V Engines

So much has been said of the 4.6 and 5.4 3-valve Ford engines. Featured on several 10 best engine lists over the years, they are a great base to use when making power on a relatively modest budget. There have been so many of these units made that it is still easy enough to get your hands on one, and they are supported by a huge aftermarket base.

The Ford 4.6 3-valve was used in everything from a Ford Mustang GT and Ford Mustang Bullitt to the Ford Explorer Sport Trac, Ford Explorer, Ford F-Series, and Mercury Mountaineer. In North America, the 5.4 3-valve was favored in the Ford F-Series, Ford Expedition, Ford E-Series, and Lincoln Navigator. So it is easy to see the power and popularity behind these engines.

Despite all the positives of the Ford 4.6 and 5.4 3-valve engines, no engine is perfect. There are flaws in almost every engine platform design. The same is true here. For trucks with the 4.6/5.4L 3V engine, Livernois Motorsports has a kit that eliminates the most common failure or issue with these engines, the cam phaser.

Cam phaser knock on the 4.6/5.4L 3V trucks is a very common problem, one that usually results in the eventual failure of the cam phaser due to excessive movement. This causes the pin in the phaser to fracture the housing of the phaser, and in extreme cases, the entire assembly can fail and damage the engine.

Adding the Livernois kit to a 4.6/5.4L 3V truck will help ensure that your cam phasers don’t suffer premature failure. According to the engineers at Livernois, It will eliminate any knocking noise heard from the front valve cover/timing cover area related to the phasers as well.

These solid lockouts lock the internals of the cam phaser to create a fixed gear with no moving parts and no internal mechanisms to make noise or fail. Simple in design and requiring no special tools to install, the Livernois-designed wedge tool increases ease of installation.

For more information about the Livernois Cam phaser noise repair kit for Ford 4.6 3-Valve and Ford 5.4 3-Valve engines, click here.