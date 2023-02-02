Video: Why EFI Systems Need The Right Fuel Tank

Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) has established strong roots within the hot-rodding community as a popular way to mix fuel and air. It has become much easier to convert an engine to use EFI, but there are still other areas of the vehicle that need to be addressed, namely the fuel tank. In this video, Holley’s Jeremy Stoermer covers why you need a fuel tank that’s designed for an EFI system.

The fuel tank that was used in a vehicle that didn’t come with EFI is vastly different than the tank of a vehicle that was equipped with EFI. What’s the difference between the two? The carbureted vehicle’s tank doesn’t have any baffling built in to counteract the fuel sloshing around in the tank. That becomes an issue for a vehicle using EFI since the EFI system needs constant fuel pressure to function.

Now, you do have the option to use an external fuel pump with the OEM tank, however, an in-tank pump is going to provide more advantages. These in-tank-style pumps don’t have to work as hard and are kept cooler since they’re immersed in fuel. You can convert your current tank to use an in-tank pump, but you have to use a pump setup that will be able to fight fuel sloshing issues. The best solution is to use a tank that’s designed for an EFI system, these have built-in baffles or use a basket to make sure the fuel pump is constantly surrounded by fuel.

Make sure you watch this video from Holley to learn more about EFI-ready fuel tanks. If you’re looking for a fuel tank that is already set up for EFI you can see what Holley offers right here on the company’s website.