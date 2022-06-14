Watch A Ford F-150 Raptor-R Ripping Through The Desert

The worst kept secret in recent times is that the Ford F-150 Raptor R would be powered by a V8 engine. While photos leaked onto the internet like oil does from an old car, it has become a lot more obvious that those rumors were all too true. We’ve seen evidence from window stickers to assembly line photos that display the 5.2-liter Predator engine being selected as the honorary member to enter the Raptor R engine bay. At a recent Bronco Raptor outing, Ford Motor Company took video of one tearing through the desert with what sounds similar to the famed 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 engine.

In the video you can see the truck come into frame before you hear the engine or exhaust note. However, once passing the drone it all becomes apparent the rumors are satisfyingly true. The roar of a V8 engine is undeniable. Shortly after the Raptor R plows through some imaginary corners, the thunderous sounds erupt from the exhaust note. If you carefully listen you can even hear the faint noise of a supercharger whine as the engine ramps itself into the higher rpm range.

Can’t wait to share more details about the F-150 Raptor R later this year. The V8 engine sounds amazing! -Jim Farley, Chief Executive Officer of Ford Motor Company

While speculation of what the engine combination will be is all but laid to rest, what is still speculation is just how close Ford Motor Company is producing the Raptor R. It is rare that any major automotive manufacturer would produce a pre-production truck just for the point of making a 56-second video to show off. Hopefully, the message that Ford Performance was subtly trying to convey is the fact that the Raptor R has already been vetted and is on its way to production. Now we’ll just have to wait for a release date and hopefully cheaper gas prices!