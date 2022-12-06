Wide Body GT40 Screams At 8,000 RPM With 5.2L Aluminator

Whenever we think of the Ford GT40 or a GT kit car, a replica race car or a factory-style Ford GT comes to mind. But not all minds think alike, which is a very good thing. Because if they did, this stunning carbon fiber wide-body GT might have looked like every other one before it.

The Blue carbon fiber wide-body GT started as a Super Performance MK1 ’66 GT roller. The GT was secluded for a routine engine and trans axle install, but that snowballed into the stunning car it is today. From the highly complicated carbon fiber wide body to the unreal interior, with working A/C, absolutely nothing was overlooked in the build of this GT.

Chris Ashton’s of Ruffian Cars built this insane carbon wide-body Ford GT that screams down the road thanks to the Ford Performance Aluminator 5.2-liter V8 that spins to 8,000 RPM and makes 580 horsepower and 445 pounds of torque. A Quaife five-speed dogleg transaxle was used to get the power to the tires. While the 180-degree equal-length headers with vacuum-operated bypass valves let the aggressive tone of the 5.2 echo down the highway as you bang through the gears.

The wheels for the GT40 set the car off. They are the Signature THREE center-lock wheels. The front wheel size is 18×11 inches, and the rear size is 19×14 inches. The Signature THREE wheels have a matte bronze center with a gloss black hoop and black hardware that contrast perfectly with the blue and red of the GT. Making this GT one of the toughest-looking replicas we have ever seen go down the road.