Win An Edelbrock E-Force Supercharger Courtesy of Steeda!

We all know how potent the Coyote engine can be when a supercharger is added. However, the price tag of a complete kit, install, and tuning will usually sway the majority of owners from pulling the trigger. Well, now is your chance to get an Edelbrock supercharger free of charge! Steeda Autosports has teamed up with Edelbrock, not only to provide the forced induction on the Silver Bullet, but also to give one Edelbrock E-Force Stage 1 or Stage 2 Kit away! Best of all, it’s free to enter. This means you do not have to buy overpriced marketing merchandise to get entries.

The Edelbrock E-force has been touted as the next generation of Edelbrock superchargers. If you follow Steeda you would know this. The off-the-shelf Edelbrock blower has allowed Steeda’s Silver Bullet to churn out 8-second 1/4-mile timeslips and easily reach 900 horsepower on the dyno. So, unless you’re shooting for the fastest naturally aspirated record, which by the way is in the low 9-second range, then enter for your chance to win a Edelbrock and start making real power.

The contest will run until July 29th, 2022 when a winner will be selected at Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. You’ll also be able to submit entries as often as you want, so make it part of your morning routine to submit an entry for more power. The selected winner will receive an Edelbrock E-Force Stage 2 Street Supercharger Kit for their 2011-2021 Ford Mustang GT or Edelbrock E-Force Stage 1 Street Supercharger Kit for their 2011-2020 Ford F-150 5.0-liter truck with an approximate retail value of $11,161.87. A nice chunk of change saved!

Don’t miss out as this is your chance to finally make the kind of power you dream of. You can enter the contest here. Goodluck!