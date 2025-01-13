You Could Win A One-Of-A-Kind, VMP-Boosted Mustang RTR For $25

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a one-of-a-kind Mustang that didn’t cost a fortune, there’s a unique charity that is offering just such an opportunity. Forged from adversity, Cruise For A Cause is Dan Neve’s passion project that combines his love of Mustangs with a desire to combat the dreadful disease of cancer. As it has for more than a decade, CFAC is raffling off a special stallion to benefit cancer research, and tickets start at just $25.

We decided to continue with a 2024 and have RTR and some of our other partners again build a very special one-of-a-kind Mustang… — Dan Neve, Cruise For A Cause

“Cruise for a Cause started while I was looking to purchase a New 2010 Shelby GT500 During that search, my mother and wife were both diagnosed with breast cancer within a month of each other. The ‘Ford Better Idea’ light came on to use the car to raise awareness and some funds in support of fighting this disease,” Dan said. “I was lucky to be part of the Shelby American display at the Oshkosh EAA fly-in and met Carroll Shelby and Gary Patterson in the summer of 2010. It was early September that I was then asked to be part of the Ford Out Front display at SEMA, so I packed a bag and drove from Wisconsin to the show. It was then that my thoughts of doing this for one year changed, and now I have continued for the past 14 years.”

Fast Start

When you put your passion into something, the sky is the limit. Dan set out with modest goals for leveraging the Mustang community to fight cancer. He simply wanted to raise a little money to help as much as he could. He was quickly embraced by Ford and members of the aftermarket, which launched Cruise For A Cause as an ongoing charitable cause.

“This is where things kind of go crazy. That first year, my goal was to attend local car shows and raise $10,000. After much outreach work, we accomplished the dollar amount, but as I talked about taking part in SEMA. I did not stay local. In the second year, I started to attend events across the country, including Carlisle All-Ford Nationals, Mid-America Ford and Shelby Meet in Tulsa, the Woodward Dream Cruise, and Sturgis Mustang Rally,” Dan said. “Now I attend many more, including Ponies in the Smokies, ShelbyFest, MOCSEM, and, of course, Mustang Week. I also host two of my events — an early show in May, the All-In Against Cancer Car show, as well as our annual five-day event, Fall Ford Fest, which we have run since 2010. Not only have I traveled to over 30 states with the mission of delivering hope wherever we go, but I have now donated over 1.4 million dollars in support of cancer research. This could not have happened without the support of so many buying T-shirts or chances to win our sweepstakes Mustang.”

Over the years, his non-profit has donated more than $1.35 million to support cancer research. This year, Dan hopes to continue that momentum after a successful sweepstakes last year that awarded a special version of Ford’s 500-horsepower performance pony.

“Last year we were lucky enough to get VIN #3 Dark Horse Mustang — which was the very first one available to the public, as #1 was sold at Barrett Jackson, and I have been told a lucky engineer has #2,” Dan said. “Not only did we get this early numbered car, but we worked with Anderson Composites, VMP Performance, Weld (Forgestar) Wheels, Michelin tires, Katzkin leather interiors, and Borla to do it as a C4AC Custom and unveil it at SEMA 2023. People loved the car, as did I, and in the end, we raised enough to make it the fourth most successful car we have given away.”









Ready to Rock

This year’s vehicle began as a Mustang GT but quickly became something special after he partnered with a certain merry band of Fun-Havers.

“I have been lucky to work with all of the named Mustang builders, including Shelby American, Roush, and Saleen. This year, we needed to work with one more. He attends most events tearing up the parking lots or tracks and coincidently started the same year that C4AC did in 2010. Our goal again was to showcase the car at this past SEMA as part of the Out Front display, this time with RTR Vehicles and Vaughn Gittin Jr. With us not being able to get a 2025 in time for SEMA, we decided to continue with a 2024 and have RTR and some of our other partners again build a very special one-of-a-kind Mustang,” Dan told us. “RTR took a black GT and created their Spec 2 version, plus the addition of Anderson Composites carbon fiber hood, trunk deck lid, mirror caps, and radiator cover. We, of course, had to make the interior stand out as much as the exterior of the car, so Katzkin created an interior that pulls your eyes into the car as you walk by. Power is boosted with a new VMP Performance supercharger, and Diode Dynamics brightens up the car’s lighting. Lastly, the new owner will also have a custom C4AC car cover from Covercraft.”

The car’s conversion is still in process, but soon, you’ll get a chance to see it in person at events across the country. Dan is keen to get out amongst the Ford faithful to show the car and encourage people to contribute to the cause.

“As in past years, I will be traveling the country attending shows, including the new Mustang Week Texas, showcasing the car. This gives individuals a chance to see the car they can win in person and not just on a computer screen,” he added. “You also get to meet and talk with me about what and why we do what we do, how their support — helps so many. I have met thousands of those battling or who have beat this damn disease and will continue to hopefully make a difference for as long as I can.”

If the idea of possibly winning this one-of-a-kind 2024 Mustang RTR Spec 2 and helping a good cause in the process sounds good, you can purchase tickets at this link, where Ford Muscle readers will earn a 30-percent ticket bonus for more chances to win. The drawing for this impressive prize takes place on October 4, 2025, during the Cruise For A Cause Fall Ford Fest banquet.