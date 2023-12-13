5 Wicked Fast Ford Cars And Trucks From The 2023 PRI Show

The PRI show showcases some of the most high-performance race vehicles in the industry, spanning a spectrum from circle track to drag racing, autocross to open road, and everything in between. The halls are filled with booths that cater to the racing lifestyle that enthusiasts love. Although the event features fewer vehicles than its sister show, SEMA, the intensity of each build at PRI highlights the direction of the racing industry and the latest products leading the way. As we strolled through the rows of the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, we were captivated by some extraordinary Ford cars and trucks. Here are five of our favorite builds from this year’s PRI show.



Brett LaSala’s Snot Rocket 2.0

When it comes to late-model Fords commanding all the attention, LaSala has consistently been at the top of his game. His original Snot Rocket stood out as one of the most vibrant S197 vehicles in the drag racing scene, earning recognition across the United States. Taking it to the next level, he acquired Joel Steele’s former record-setting chassis and transformed the car into the ultimate drag-and-drive vehicle.

While the previous iteration of Snot Rocket was an exceptionally high-quality build, the latest version is purpose-built for absolute dominance on the dragstrip and during drag-and-drive events. Up front, a Fast Forward Racing Engines-built, stock block Coyote engine is equipped with two massive turbos, delivering an impressive 2,800 horsepower to the rear tires. Remarkably, it retains the capability to be driven from one event to another without much drama.

Shawn Ellington’s Supercharged F-150

Shawn Ellington, widely recognized as Murder Nova on Street Outlaws, recently acquired an F-150 after being impressed by the performance of Midnight Performance‘s F-150s on a non-prepped surface with minimal modifications. Instead of retaining the engine in its stock state and incorporating a basic power adder, Ellington opted to send his engine to Texas Speed and Performance for a comprehensive build before integrating a Whipple supercharger.



Backing the built Coyote engine is a Real Street-built 10R80 transmission, adept at handling the considerable power before transmitting it to the Bogart wheels. Enhancing the powerhouse build is a comprehensive suspension package from VAS, providing the truck with the capability to keep the power firmly planted and bestowing upon it a perfect stance. While the author has a personal affinity for supercharged white single cab trucks, owning two himself, this particular one resonates with its appealing aesthetics through simple modifications. Yet, it also boasts the capability to perform exceptionally well, thanks to its robust driveline.

Joe Odam’s Extremely Clean Saleen

As PRI time approaches, many individuals start sharing previews of what they have in their booth, and 3030 wheels were no exception as they featured the Byepolr Performance build. Needless to say, a car of this caliber was a must-see in person. The build lived up to expectations, featuring a meticulously shaved engine bay, intricate turbo fabrication, and extensive use of carbon fiber throughout. If this car excites your love for the New Edge chassis, you’ll want to check back next week, as the full feature drops with video.

Jessie Ringley’s 8-second EcoBeast

If there’s ever been a car that truly embodies its evolution at the forefront of a somewhat overlooked market, it would undoubtedly be Ringley’s S550 EcoBoost drag car. Transitioning from establishing EcoBoost dyno records to breaking drag records, this vehicle has undergone a remarkable journey. Initially conceived as a shop car to spotlight the products offered by his company, Engineered Motorsport Solutions, it has swiftly transformed into a rallying point for the EcoBoost market, effectively demonstrating the impressive capabilities of Ford’s 2.3-liter engine.

Alex Chud’s Twin-Turbo F-150

Another truck that garnered attention was situated in the Link ECU booth. The Roush Nitemare truck initially started its life as a supercharged two-wheel-drive configuration before taking a more thrilling turn. Although the owner initially intended to use it as a daily driver, a switch to E85 ignited a series of modifications, transforming the truck into a twin-turbo, four-wheel-drive, TH400-swapped beast. While Alex continues to make no-prep passes, future plans involve a transition to methanol to unleash even more power. If you find yourself in the opposing lane with this truck alongside you, be forewarned — Alex Chud doesn’t mess around.

Another Great PRI Show

The PRI show was yet another memorable event, drawing crowds in droves and vendors catering to enthusiasts across various motorsports. Each year, the showcased builds surpass previous accomplishments, showcasing continuous innovation and a commitment to performing at higher levels while upholding top-tier craftsmanship.





