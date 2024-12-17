PRI 2024: Godzilla Dry Sump Oiling System

Sometimes, greatness lies in the details. For Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla engine, Indy Power Products has redefined what it means to combine power and precision with its dry sump oiling system. Built to tackle tight spaces without compromising performance, this system transforms the Godzilla engine into a perfect fit for the legendary GT40, solving clearance and lubrication challenges in one compact package.

At the heart of the system is a three-stage oil pump, built to scavenge oil from the sump and push it back to the reservoir through a pressure stage for clean, consistent delivery. The payoff? Reduced crankcase drag, improved lubrication, and an immediate boost in horsepower. This isn’t just an upgrade — it’s a transformation for high-performance builds.

Ground clearance issues that once plagued Godzilla swaps are history. The Indy Power Products’ oil pan measures just 1-3/4 inches deep, cutting four inches off the engine’s height while ensuring durability through billet aluminum construction. Everything is designed with precision, down to the fully O-ringed seals that prevent leaks under extreme conditions.







The Innovators West crank damper is another game-changer. It shortens the front-end package by two inches compared to stock setups, aligning perfectly with the hub-mounted drive for the oil pump. This keeps accessories like the alternator, power steering, and air conditioning in their original positions, making the upgrade as seamless as it is powerful.

The three-stage pump suits street and competitive use, but for racers chasing ultimate performance, additional stages can take it to the next level. The INNOV8 drive-by-wire manifold ensures that throttle response is sharp and modern, while Indy Power Products’ valve and coil covers complete the build with a sleek, finished look.

This project began with a simple problem. Indy Power Products answered the call, delivering a dry sump solution that’s as practical as it is innovative. The result is a Godzilla engine that fits where it never could before — without sacrificing performance. Whether you’re building for the track or the street, this dry sump oiling system is the upgrade that unlocks Godzilla’s full potential. It’s proof that when engineering meets ambition, there’s no limit to what a great engine can achieve.