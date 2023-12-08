PRI 2023: Forgeline Carbon And Concave Series Wheels

Wheels are one of the best ways to make a statement with your ride and Forgeline Motorsports has been helping enthusiasts make a stunning statement for three decades. The company’s strong and stunningly beautiful wheels were forged in the heat of battle and continue to carry their strength and beauty to the street. Forgeline Carbon and Concave Series wheels have recently expanded to give the most demanding enthusiasts more options when choosing the perfect wheel for their whip.

Forgeline Carbon+Forged Wheels

Forgeline’s Carbon+Forged line of wheels takes weight optimization and unparalleled strength to new levels. The wheels utilize all the weight savings of carbon fiber, combined with CNC-machined, forged aluminum centers to create stylish wheels that are amazingly light and durable.

Longtime lightweight wheel manufacturer, Dymag, supplies the carbon fiber wheel barrels, that are then mated to custom, made-to-order wheel centers machined from 6061-T6 forged aluminum. The individually engineered components of the wheels are bolted together to create one incredibly strong, amazingly light wheel for each application.

Forgeline first introduced its Carbon+Forged line of wheels at the 2016 SEMA Show, where it won a Global Media Award. Forgeline has continued to expand the Carbon series of wheels and now Forgeline’s Carbon+Forged wheels are available in 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23-inch fitments.

Forgeline Concave Wheels

Forgeline’s Concave series wheels feature a deep concave profile to give your car a modern, muscular look. These three-piece wheels are custom-made from forged 6061-T6 aluminum centers that are combined with “Reverse Lip” 18, 19, or 20-inch rings, or in a “Step Lip” design in either 20 or 21-inch sizing.

Forgeline’s original Concave reverse lip rims feature traditional rim registers paired with flat-lip “reverse-style” outer rims. The Forgeline Concave Stepped Lip series features redesigned centers with extra-long spokes that extend beyond the rim register and reach out over the step of a standard, stepped-lip outer rim.

Whether you choose to go with Forgeline’s Carbon or Concave series of wheels, your car will stand out from the crowd and make a statement as only a custom-designed wheel can do. Each Forgeline Carbon and Concave series wheel will give your car stunning good looks, aggressive character, and plenty of room for caliper clearance and extreme brake fitment. All while keeping weight at a minimum.

Check out the company’s website for more information on Forgeline’s Carbon and Concave series of wheels. Find out how your car will benefit from the technological advancement, exclusive styling, and unparalleled lightweight performance brought to you by each wheel Forgeline manufactures.