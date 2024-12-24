PRI 2024: Multi-Disc Torque Converter For 10-Speed Transmissions

When factory torque converters start falling short, Circle D Specialties steps in with a game-changing solution. Based in Houston, Texas, the company has unveiled a multi-disc torque converter for 10-speed transmissions, designed to handle up to 2,000 lb-ft of torque. Built for durability, efficiency, and uncompromising performance, this patent-pending design is a perfect fit for high-powered GM and Ford applications.

At the heart of this innovation is a multi-disc design with eight friction plates, offering unprecedented holding power. A billet front construction ensures maximum strength, while a furnace-brazed assembly adds another layer of durability. Whether you’re building a naturally aspirated track car or a twin-turbo truck, this converter is engineered to exceed expectations.

One of the standout features is the patent-pending check ball system, which allows fluid to flow properly when the converter is unlocked. This clever design minimizes drag, ensuring smooth operation without wasted energy. Paired with a captive clutch system, it delivers the kind of efficiency typically reserved for the most advanced lockup converters.

Available in two sizes — 258 mm and 245 mm — this converter can accommodate a wide range of setups. Stall speeds go as high as 6,000 rpm for naturally aspirated builds, while lower settings suit boosted applications. Chris Seahorn of Circle D explains, “We went a little overkill on it, but that’s the point — you don’t have to worry about it.”









Installation is straightforward. The converter is a direct replacement for factory units, compatible with both OE and aftermarket flexplates. While some tuning might be required for specific setups, no major modifications are necessary. It’s designed to integrate seamlessly into your build, letting you focus on performance without headaches.

Circle D’s torque converter is expected to retail for $2,795, with a bolt-together version in development for an additional $400 to $500. While the product is still a few weeks out from release, it’s already creating a buzz among performance enthusiasts eager to upgrade their 10-speed transmissions.

For those demanding a combination of strength, efficiency, and reliability, Circle D’s multi-disc torque converter delivers. Whether you’re chasing faster times on the strip or ensuring your build can handle whatever you throw at it, this converter is built to perform — and built to last.