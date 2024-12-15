Traction control doesn’t have to be complicated. With Davis Technologies’ TC-3 series of Universal Traction Control Modules, you get the precision and adaptability you need without the hassle of overcomplicated systems. Whether you’re pushing the limits at the track or fine-tuning your setup for ultimate grip, the TC-3 series puts control in your hands. It is available in three versions: TC-3, TC-3-SL, or TC-3-SL-PRO.

At its core, the base TC-3 is all about speed and simplicity. This non-self-learning system works by detecting wheel slip in real-time. Every 1/32 of a driveshaft turn, it compares the rate of acceleration to a user-set threshold. If it senses an issue, the system reacts instantly, applying progressive corrections to bring the wheels back under control. The result? Precise traction adjustments that happen so fast, you’ll never even notice them.

The TC-3 isn’t just fast — it’s smart. With a built-in data recorder and online upgradeability, you can move up to the TC-3-SL or TC-3-SL-PRO without swapping hardware or redoing wiring. Just pay the price difference, and you’re good to go. That means no wasted time, no wasted money, and no unnecessary headaches.







How It Works

The base TC-3’s non-self-learning system looks for sudden spikes in driveshaft rpm caused by wheel slip. If the spike is big enough, it makes a correction. Adjusting the sensitivity lets you decide how much slip you’ll tolerate before the system steps in. No pre-set graphs or complicated programming — just a straightforward way to keep your car hooked up.

Self-learning systems, such as the TC-3-SL, take it a step further with self-learning capabilities. Instead of setting thresholds, the system learns how your driveshaft accelerates and automatically adapts to sudden changes. At 10,000 rpm, it updates more than 5,000 times per second, making sure corrections happen faster than you can blink. With a simple sensitivity adjustment, you stay in control of how aggressively the system reacts.

Built To Grow With You

The TC-3 series of Universal Traction Control Modules from Davis Technologies are built to grow with you. Whether you stick with the base model or upgrade to the self-learning TC-3-SL or TC-3-SL-Pro with Profiler feature, you’re investing in a system that adapts to your needs.