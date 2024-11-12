Steve McGaughy — the owner of McGaughy’s Suspension — presented something fresh for the 2024 SEMA show, and it didn’t lack excitement. His latest creation comprises this 2024 Ford F-150, complete with the company’s new 3-1/2 and 5-1/2 inch lowering kit for Ford’s newest F-150 trucks. Known for precision and innovation, McGaughy’s Suspension occupies a critical place in the evolution of truck performance and style.

At the front of this build is a 3-1/2 inch suspension lowering kit. The kit comes with a remote reservoir strut that takes suspension performance up a notch, paired with an upper control arm that corrects alignment and fine-tunes the ball joint angle for a smoother, more controlled ride. In the rear, the setup includes a flip kit, lift shackle, shock extender, and a bump stop, achieving a clean 5-1/2 inch drop that gives the truck a balanced, eye-catching stance.

But this F-150 isn’t just for show. Steve McGaughy and his team are putting it to work as a shop truck, all while using it as a rolling testbed for other new parts and suspension packages. Outfitted with a Whipple supercharger and a custom tune, the truck is all set for powerful drives, work, and on-the-road fun. The attention to detail doesn’t stop at performance, as paint-matched bumpers, mirrors, badges, and handles give it a sleek, unified look. All the while, tinted windows add a touch of mystery and privacy.

The 2024 SEMA show was the perfect stage for McGaughy Suspension to debut its newest kit, reinforcing why they’re trusted for high-quality, driver-focused solutions. And there’s more to come. McGaughy teased customers with an upgrade path that included long-tube headers and an E85 conversion for even more ponies.

Late-model F-150 owners looking to boost their truck’s style and handling should check out McGaughy’s latest offering. It’s the perfect upgrade to deliver performance, reliability, and the kind of excitement that makes every drive unforgettable.