SEMA 2024: Custom 2024 F-150 Lowering Kit From McGaughy Suspension

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera November 11, 2024

Ford f-150 lowering kit

Steve McGaughy — the owner of McGaughy’s Suspension — presented something fresh for the 2024 SEMA show, and it didn’t lack excitement. His latest creation comprises this 2024 Ford F-150, complete with the company’s new 3-1/2 and 5-1/2 inch lowering kit for Ford’s newest F-150 trucks. Known for precision and innovation, McGaughy’s Suspension occupies a critical place in the evolution of truck performance and style.

At the front of this build is a 3-1/2 inch suspension lowering kit. The kit comes with a remote reservoir strut that takes suspension performance up a notch, paired with an upper control arm that corrects alignment and fine-tunes the ball joint angle for a smoother, more controlled ride. In the rear, the setup includes a flip kit, lift shackle, shock extender, and a bump stop, achieving a clean 5-1/2 inch drop that gives the truck a balanced, eye-catching stance.

But this F-150 isn’t just for show. Steve McGaughy and his team are putting it to work as a shop truck, all while using it as a rolling testbed for other new parts and suspension packages. Outfitted with a Whipple supercharger and a custom tune, the truck is all set for powerful drives, work, and on-the-road fun. The attention to detail doesn’t stop at performance, as paint-matched bumpers, mirrors, badges, and handles give it a sleek, unified look. All the while, tinted windows add a touch of mystery and privacy.

The 2024 SEMA show was the perfect stage for McGaughy Suspension to debut its newest kit, reinforcing why they’re trusted for high-quality, driver-focused solutions. And there’s more to come. McGaughy teased customers with an upgrade path that included long-tube headers and an E85 conversion for even more ponies.

Late-model F-150 owners looking to boost their truck’s style and handling should check out McGaughy’s latest offering. It’s the perfect upgrade to deliver performance, reliability, and the kind of excitement that makes every drive unforgettable.

Article Sources

McGaughys Suspension
https://mcgaughys.com/
(559) 226-8196

More Stories

SEMA 2024: Hoosier Unveils Track Attack Pro Tire

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Hoosier Unveils Track Attack Pro Tire

SEMA 2024: Meziere Reveals New Godzilla Electric Water Pump

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Meziere Reveals New Godzilla Electric Water Pump

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading