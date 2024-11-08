SEMA 2024: Livernois’ New Rear Diff Brace For Explorer ST And More

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera November 08, 2024

rear differential brace from Livernois Motorsports side view

Livernois Motorsports, the name synonymous with high-performance expertise, has let its latest product loose to the world. The company’s newest offering is a rear differential brace for the 2020-2025 Ford Explorer ST, Ford Police Interceptor SUV, and Lincoln Aviator. Livernois Motorsports has created this product for enthusiasts who love pushing those vehicles to their limits, requiring parts that outperform.

The differential brace is crafted using CNC-machined billet aluminum and tough chromoly steel that are surface treated for long life and exceptional resistance to corrosion. But Livernois didn’t stop there. To ensure unparalleled durability, they teamed up with ARP for the company’s hardware. ARP is a company known for its fasteners that can handle anything you throw at them.

What truly sets this product apart is the elliptical bushing design. This thoughtful feature balances strength with NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) absorption, giving you a solid, high-performance feel while making sure that same 10-second beast can cruise home smoothly — and yes, still impress your spouse on the way to dinner.

rear differential brace from Livernois Motorsports front view

Key Features of the Rear Differential Brace

  • CNC-Machined Billet Aluminum: Built to last with precision and strength
  • Anodized Aluminum Parts: Corrosion-resistant for peace of mind
  • Chromoly Components: Coated and ready for the long haul
  • Elliptical Bushings: Designed for strength and comfort
  • High-Strength ARP Hardware: Because every fastener matters when you’re going all out

Whether you’re using launch control, working the transbrake, or building aggressive boost on your quest for that personal best, this brace is ready. It can take the punishment, hold strong, and keep your vehicle performing when it counts. With Livernois Motorsports rear differential brace, you don’t have to choose between track-day performance and daily comfort. This differential brace is the perfect example of both in one package.

Article Sources

Livernois Motorsports
https://www.livernoismotorsports.com/
(313) 561-5500

More Stories

SEMA 2024: Supercharged Ford F-150 FP700S Muscle Truck

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Supercharged Ford F-150 FP700S Muscle Truck

SEMA 2024: Recaro’s Legacy Continues With The Classic LS Seat

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Recaro’s Legacy Continues With The Classic LS Seat

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading