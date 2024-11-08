Livernois Motorsports, the name synonymous with high-performance expertise, has let its latest product loose to the world. The company’s newest offering is a rear differential brace for the 2020-2025 Ford Explorer ST, Ford Police Interceptor SUV, and Lincoln Aviator. Livernois Motorsports has created this product for enthusiasts who love pushing those vehicles to their limits, requiring parts that outperform.

The differential brace is crafted using CNC-machined billet aluminum and tough chromoly steel that are surface treated for long life and exceptional resistance to corrosion. But Livernois didn’t stop there. To ensure unparalleled durability, they teamed up with ARP for the company’s hardware. ARP is a company known for its fasteners that can handle anything you throw at them.

What truly sets this product apart is the elliptical bushing design. This thoughtful feature balances strength with NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) absorption, giving you a solid, high-performance feel while making sure that same 10-second beast can cruise home smoothly — and yes, still impress your spouse on the way to dinner.

Key Features of the Rear Differential Brace

CNC-Machined Billet Aluminum: Built to last with precision and strength

Anodized Aluminum Parts: Corrosion-resistant for peace of mind

Chromoly Components: Coated and ready for the long haul

Elliptical Bushings: Designed for strength and comfort

High-Strength ARP Hardware: Because every fastener matters when you’re going all out

Whether you’re using launch control, working the transbrake, or building aggressive boost on your quest for that personal best, this brace is ready. It can take the punishment, hold strong, and keep your vehicle performing when it counts. With Livernois Motorsports rear differential brace, you don’t have to choose between track-day performance and daily comfort. This differential brace is the perfect example of both in one package.