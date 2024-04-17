Mustang Week has started rolling out more updates as the 2024 event nears – September 2nd to the 7th to be exact. Once again returning to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, 2024 Mustang Week is sure to be a raucous good time in the year of the pony. Sixty-year anniversary celebrations kick off this month, and what better way to finish the year than celebrating with your Mustang friends at the beach.

Car show registration opens May 13th, which takes place on Friday, September 6th at the Myrtle Beach Mall (located at 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC). For those wondering, this is the same location as the prior few years – and most of its 22-year history – with easy access to North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, and Murrells Inlet along Kings Highway and the sizable space requirements needed for over 30,000 people. The awards will once again be the next day (Saturday, September 7th) at the same location.

“One of the things that makes Mustang Week so special is the support from Ford and the aftermarket community,” stated Director of Events Tom Myroniak. “Not only can you see their new products and display vehicles, but you can also talk directly with the people that make the products for your car. Joining us to celebrate 60 years of Mustang, 2024 Mustang Week’s list includes Ford, Shelby, Saleen, Roush, RTR, CJ Pony Parts, ProCharger, BFG, K&N, UPR and many more.”

This year’s Mustang Week Kick-off Party will take place at The Hangout, a fun and family-oriented sports bar and restaurant located in Broadway at the Beach. Stop by to eat, have a drink, listen to music, play games, and (well) hang out with other Mustang enthusiasts. Of course, the Mustang Week staff will be there with the new Mustang Week t-shirts and merchandise as well as credentials for those that registered for the car show.

Speaking of t-shirts and merch, one of the biggest areas of investment for this year’s event has been merchandise. Mustang Week now has online sales for year-round products, including previous years’ designs for a limited time, as part of the relaunched RacingShirts.com family along with Ford Muscle, Street Muscle, Dragzine, and other popular automotive brands. More products will be dropped throughout the year. And the team hopes to tease the 2024 design soon, and there will be more sizes and designs for kids and women. Pre-orders of the official 2024 t-shirt will be available online when registration opens May 13th to skip the big line and guarantee your shirt style and size.

Another new feature this year is registration incentives… Register for free to attend 2024 Mustang Week to get the latest updates, inside information, special offers, and a chance to win prizes. All registered attendees can pick-up either a free Mustang Week poster or decal at the Mustang Week Merchandise locations throughout the week, and are automatically entering in two drawings to win prizes on Friday and Saturday.

Last but not least, Mustang Week is also going to be offering a limited number of VIP packages that include access to a VIP tent, limited-edition merchandise, special events, and other benefits. The staff promised more information on these packages as we get closer to registration.

Stay tuned to Mustang Week’s Facebook page or sign up on MustangWeek.com so you don’t miss any updates as the event gets closer.