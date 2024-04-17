2024 Mustang Week September Schedule Updates & Online Merch Sales

2024 Mustang Week September Schedule Updates & Online Merch Sales

scottparker
By Scott Parker April 17, 2024

Mustang Week has started rolling out more updates as the 2024 event nears – September 2nd to the 7th to be exact. Once again returning to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, 2024 Mustang Week is sure to be a raucous good time in the year of the pony. Sixty-year anniversary celebrations kick off this month, and what better way to finish the year than celebrating with your Mustang friends at the beach.

Car show registration opens May 13th, which takes place on Friday, September 6th at the Myrtle Beach Mall (located at 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC). For those wondering, this is the same location as the prior few years – and most of its 22-year history – with easy access to North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, and Murrells Inlet along Kings Highway and the sizable space requirements needed for over 30,000 people. The awards will once again be the next day (Saturday, September 7th) at the same location.

“One of the things that makes Mustang Week so special is the support from Ford and the aftermarket community,” stated Director of Events Tom Myroniak. “Not only can you see their new products and display vehicles, but you can also talk directly with the people that make the products for your car. Joining us to celebrate 60 years of Mustang, 2024 Mustang Week’s list includes Ford, Shelby, Saleen, Roush, RTR, CJ Pony Parts, ProCharger, BFG, K&N, UPR and many more.”

This year’s Mustang Week Kick-off Party will take place at The Hangout, a fun and family-oriented sports bar and restaurant located in Broadway at the Beach. Stop by to eat, have a drink, listen to music, play games, and (well) hang out with other Mustang enthusiasts. Of course, the Mustang Week staff will be there with the new Mustang Week t-shirts and merchandise as well as credentials for those that registered for the car show.

Speaking of t-shirts and merch, one of the biggest areas of investment for this year’s event has been merchandise. Mustang Week now has online sales for year-round products, including previous years’ designs for a limited time, as part of the relaunched RacingShirts.com family along with Ford Muscle, Street Muscle, Dragzine, and other popular automotive brands. More products will be dropped throughout the year. And the team hopes to tease the 2024 design soon, and there will be more sizes and designs for kids and women. Pre-orders of the official 2024 t-shirt will be available online when registration opens May 13th to skip the big line and guarantee your shirt style and size.

Another new feature this year is registration incentives… Register for free to attend 2024 Mustang Week to get the latest updates, inside information, special offers, and a chance to win prizes. All registered attendees can pick-up either a free Mustang Week poster or decal at the Mustang Week Merchandise locations throughout the week, and are automatically entering in two drawings to win prizes on Friday and Saturday.

Mustang Week Kick Off Party Myrtle Beach

Last but not least, Mustang Week is also going to be offering a limited number of VIP packages that include access to a VIP tent, limited-edition merchandise, special events, and other benefits. The staff promised more information on these packages as we get closer to registration.

Stay tuned to Mustang Week’s Facebook page or sign up on MustangWeek.com so you don’t miss any updates as the event gets closer.

scottparker

About the author

Scott Parker

Scott dreamed of being in the automotive media in high school, growing up around car shows and just down the street from Atco Raceway. The technology, performance capability, and craftsmanship that goes into builds fuels his passion.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Ford Throws Ultimate Birthday Party for Mustang’s 60th

Event Coverage

Ford Throws Ultimate Birthday Party for Mustang’s 60th

2024 Mustang Week September Schedule Updates & Online Merch Sales

News

2024 Mustang Week September Schedule Updates & Online Merch Sales

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading