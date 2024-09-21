All-Wheel Drive Mustang Gets Boosted With VMP Performance

jameselkins
By James Elkins September 20, 2024

We’ve all had those late-night thoughts about building something incredibly wild, and the idea of all-wheel drive has probably crossed your mind. However, very few have taken on the massive task of converting a Mustang from its rear-wheel-drive setup to a traction-grabbing all-wheel-drive monster. After seeing what the 4×4 F-150 crowd has achieved, one gearhead decided to make it happen. Now, his Mustang is getting an extra boost of horsepower, thanks to a VMP Performance Stage 2 Odin supercharger!

Massive Undertaking, Massive Power

We previously chronicled this build two years ago when the owner was laying out the basic setup for the transmission and transfer case in the first episode. The car would be equipped with a TREMEC TR6060/T56 Magnum-style transmission and a variable torque split transfer case from a Dodge Charger. It was immediately clear that the owner not only had a solid plan but had already worked out critical details. His DIY conversion of a 2017 Mustang GT to an AWD setup had an ambitious long-term goal: competing against the Nissan GTR, while retaining a manual transmission and adding boost to the equation.

Although the owner has repeatedly expressed a desire for the all-wheel drive Mustang to maintain a stock appearance, he decided to showcase his creation at a local car show via wood planks and a mirror.

Fast forward two years—longer than most of us hold onto project cars — and this all-wheel drive Mustang is now on a horsepower kick with a VMP Performance supercharger entering the engine bay. Before adding boost, the forward-thinking owner decided to future-proof the car by focusing on fabrication and installing one-piece 4340 CV axles, upgrading the oil pump gears, and enhancing the crank sprocket. Once those essentials were in place, it was time for the fun part: installing the VMP Performance Odin Stage 2 supercharger, and then, hitting the streets.

all-wheel drive Mustang

No more naturally aspirated power for this Coyote, thanks to a VMP Performance Stage 2 Odin supercharger!

Far From Over

While the Mustang is fully drivable and has even debuted at a major car show, the project isn’t finished yet. According to the owner, there’s still an issue with driveshaft vibration, and differential fluid is seeping, which requires some critical thinking to find a long-term solution. If you’ve ever owned or worked on a project of any scale, you can relate to these challenges. We’re just excited to see this build continuing, and we can’t wait for the next installment!

Article Sources

VMP Performance
https://vmpperformance.com
(321) 206-9369

More Sources

TREMEC
https://www.tremec.com/
(248)859-6500
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
