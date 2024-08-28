Blow By Racing To Bring Boosted Gen 4 Coyotes To Mustang Week 2024

jameselkins
By James Elkins August 28, 2024

Although the 2024 Mustang has been on the road long enough to be a familiar sight, few have been modified with forced induction, as tuning and calibration remain in the hands of only a few. While Mustang Week 2024 is sure to highlight the latest generation of the Ford Mustang, Blow By Racing will be showcasing the Gen-4 Coyote engine in the S650, bringing a display of raw power to the event.

Blow By Racing

There’s a slight time crunch, but this 2024 Mustang will be supercharged and ready to rock! It will feature a complete Stage 3 VMP Performance supercharger with Whipple calibration.

Florida-Based Power House

The Fort Myers, FL-based shop isn’t just making an appearance at Mustang Week 2024; it’s showcasing a car that promises to turn heads. This car will be equipped with a VMP Performance Stage 3 kit featuring a GripTec pulleys, meticulously installed and tuned using the Whipple calibration. Additionally, it will boast a full array of bolt-ons from UPR suspension, ensuring that all that power makes its way to the pavement effectively.

We knew there would be a lot of Whipple-equipped vehicles, so we wanted to do something slightly different with this one.” – Chris Jones, Blow By Racing Owner

The impressive setup highlights the new partnership between VMP Performance and Whipple Superchargers, established earlier this year. The collaboration between these two powerhouses has already yielded significant benefits for the Mustang market, pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation. 

Blow By Racing

Belly of the beast! This build from Blow By Racing looks incredibly clean. We can’t wait to see the numbers it puts down on the dyno!

A Special Surprise

Mustang enthusiasts can expect this car to be a prime example of what this dynamic supercharger duo can achieve, offering a thrilling blend of power, precision, and cutting-edge technology. But if you’re into a different kind of forced induction, you’ll definitely want to swing by their spot at Mustang Week 2024. Rumor has it, there might be a certain twin-turbocharged Gen-4 Coyote lurking in the Blow By Racing booth, ready to steal the spotlight…

