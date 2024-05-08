At the time of writing, registration was merely one week away for the 2024 Mustang Week, presented by CJ Pony Parts, in Myrtle Beach, SC. The hosts have introduced a slew of improvements for the event’s 22nd year, which was announced on the heels of the May 13th Mustang Week registration date. In the 60th year of Mustang, a lot of excitement is going into the planning of Mustang Week – the largest Mustang event of the year, where over 30,000 enthusiasts fill the Grand Strand for a week’s worth of events spread out through the area and culminating in a car show and awards ceremony on Friday and Saturday. Where else can you combine a fun family vacation at the beach with your Mustang hobby?

What’s New at Mustang Week 2024?

For starters, there is an early bird discount for car show entries that can be taken advantage of while tickets last by registering on MustangWeek.com from May 13th to June 10th. Current pricing for the Friday car show is $60, while the Saturday Cruise-In, presented by Prolube, is $10 (both will go up on June 11th). Spectator admission is still free, however, they can also register for free to receive a complimentary Mustang Week poster and decal, email updates on the event and special offers, plus the chance to win some really cool prizes courtesy of Summit Racing.

Another new feature this year, you can celebrate Ford Mustang’s 60th anniversary in style with a VIP Package at Mustang Week. For $145, the Spectator VIP Package comes with exclusive merchandise and apparel (window decal, license plate, badge, hat, backpack, and official event t-shirt), expedited pickup of pre-ordered gear all week, coffee and donuts on Friday and Saturday morning, meet and greet with Mustang Legends on Friday, and other benefits make attending the event more convenient and enjoyable. If you’d like to bundle the VIP experience with the car show and cruise registration, a limited number of VIP Car Show packages are available for $195.

A karting challenge at K1 in North Myrtle Beach has also been added to the schedule this year. For $85 you can mix it up with Vaughn Gitten Jr, Ben Hobson, Jack Roush Jr, Chad Finchum, and other celebrity/pro drivers at the Mustang Week K1 Challenge. After two qualifying races, you could have the chance to face off against these pros in the championship race and earn a spot on the podium.

2024 Mustang Week Schedule

As we mentioned last month, Mustang Week 2024 kicks off at The Hangout on Monday, September 2nd. If you have not been, The Hangout is a huge, family-oriented sports bar and restaurant located in Broadway at the Beach. The rest of the schedule is pretty similar to last year, aside from the addition of the K1 Challenge on Thursday in place of motorsports day. Cobra Sam’s Pit Stop Meet on Tuesday and RetroMeet on Wednesday continue to be some of the unofficial attractions of week, and just like last year you can park next to the Mustang Week trailer, grab some merch and walk (or ride in the shuttle) over. RTR Night and NC Stangs’ Stangs at the Beaver on Friday is yet another of many club activities throughout the week that you can enjoy as well. Mustang Week registration is not required to attend, however, it is highly encouraged as there may be changes and updates as late as the day of a particular event.

Monday, September 2nd, 2024 – Kick Off Party at The Hangout in Myrtle Beach (1181 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC)

Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 – Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet (3393 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC)

Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 – Player 1UP in Murrells Inlet (3264 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC)

Thursday, September 5th, 2024 – Mustang Week K1 Challenge at K1 Speed in North Myrtle Beach (720 Main St, North Myrtle Beach, SC)

Friday, September 6th, 2024 – Car Show at Myrtle Beach Mall in North Myrtle Beach (10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC)

Saturday, September 7th, 2024 – Cruise-In and Awards at Myrtle Beach Mall in North Myrtle Beach (10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC)

Mustang Week Registration and Tickets

For Mustang Week registration as a spectator, purchase a spot in the car show or cruise-in, VIP packages, or the Mustang Week K1 Challenge head to MustangWeek.com. Tickets are not required except to participate where noted. Admission is free to all official events (only participation requires a ticket), however merchandise, food and beverage is not.

Car Show Awards

For many, the Car Show is the centerpiece of the event and unique in that it isn’t the most heavily modified – but the cleanest – that wins. Awards are available for every generation from the original ’64 1/2 to the brand-new S650. Fox, SN95, New Edge and Terminator Cobras each have their own category as do ’65-’70, ’05-’09, ’10-’14, ’15-’20, and ’20-’23 Shelbys. Hardware is up for grabs for the best Saleen, Roush, SVT, Ford Specialty, Lightning, Boss ’69-’71, Boss ’11-’13, GT/CS, Mach 1 ’69-’73, Mach 1 ’03-’04, Mach 1 ’21-’23, ’01 Bullitt, ’08 Bullitt, and ’19 Bullitt. There is also a Ford Muscle Editors Choice Award, Best of Show, and the Award of Excellence. The Best of Show winner is featured on the official event t-shirt.

Where to Stay at Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach

This year Mustang Week has partnered with Vacation Myrtle Beach to help you save on hotel accommodations. Discounted room rates and resort fees at ten of its properties are available including Captain’s Quarters, Crown Reef Resort, Landmark Resort, Hotel Blue, Beach Colony Resort, and Sea Watch Resort. To book and receive the discounted rate, you must call the 1-800 number for the resort and use the code “Mustang Week.” Availability is limited, so book now.

Crown Reef Resort – Oceanfront Rooms Starting at $119 + Taxes and Fees

To Book Call: 844-827-2434 Landmark Resort – Oceanview Rooms Starting at $115 + Taxes and Fees

To Book Call: 855-338-0226 Hotel Blue Resort – Oceanfront Rooms Starting at $109 + Taxes and Fees

To Book Call: 866-951-6801 Captains Quarters Resort -Oceanview Rooms Starting at $119 + Taxes and Fees

To Book Call: 866-976-9680 Beach Colony Resort – Oceanview Suites Starting at $95 + Taxes and Fees

To Book Call: 844-529-8148 Caravelle Resort – Oceanfront Rooms Starting at $112 + Taxes and Fees

To Book Call: 888-976-1429 SeaWatch Resort – Oceanfront Suites Starting at $155 + Taxes and Fees

To Book Call: 844-533-1360 Beach Cove Resort – Oceanfront 1 Bedroom Starting at $139 + Taxes and Fees

To Book Call: 844-533-1360 Ocean Creek Resort – Oceanfront Suites Starting at $95 + Taxes and Fees

To Book Call: 888-974-2065 Palace Resort – Oceanfront Suites Starting at $95 + Taxes and Fees

Official Mustang Week T-Shirt

What better way to commemorate the week than with the official 2024 Mustang Week t-shirt? Mustang Week is about to drop this year’s design, which pays respect to Mustang’s 60th birthday. Pre-orders of the official shirt and other exclusive event shirts – yes, even women’s and kids’ shirts – will be available starting May 13th on MustangWeek.com. Order online and skip the line. These shirts must be picked up at Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach (look for the Mustang Week tents at the official schedule events). Other designs are available via mail order at RacingShirts.com.

See You at the Beach!

Once again, we’ll be there… You can count on copious content coming out of Myrtle Beach. Stay tuned to FordMuscle.com and StreetMusclemag.com for more updates on the event, as well as to social media – don’t forget to tag your friends if you spot their car. Who knows, you might even get featured…