As if the 24th Annual Whipple Superchargers NMRA World Finals Presented by Competition Clutch wasn’t already big enough, the 2022 season-ending race at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on September 30-October 2 also features the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival for even more fantastic Ford fun.

The largest all-Ford motorsport event of the year features the NMRA Holley Ford Nationals’ wild drag racing, with many classes ranging from the heads-up action of Renegade, Limited Street, and Coyote Stock to index and bracket racing, along with specialty classes such as the Stick Shift Shootout, 8.60 Street Race, True Street, and many more.

While racers are chasing championship points in hopes of ending out the year on top, spectators will also get to enjoy tons of special attractions and extra bonuses all in a family-friendly environment. On the schedule for the weekend are appearances by drift superstars Vaughn Gittin Jr., Chelsea DeNofa, and Adam LZ, while off-road racer Loren Healy and the Hot Wheels Bigfoot monster truck will also be on the property. Drifting, an autocross competition, off-road experience, giant car and truck show, massive midway, used parts swap meet, Australian-style burnout contest, dyno shootouts, and so much more will all make the weekend one for the history books.

The 24th Annual Whipple Superchargers NMRA World Finals Presented by Competition Clutch Featuring the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival will be shown live RIGHT HERE from Beech Bend Raceway Park on September 30-October 2.

Official Event Name: 24th Annual Whipple Superchargers NMRA World Finals Presented by Competition Clutch Featuring the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival

Event Dates: September 30-October 2, 2022

City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Track Name: Beech Bend Raceway Park

Track Website: https://www.beechbend.com/dragstrip/

Track Phone Number: (270) 781-7634

Tickets: At the gate or https://tickets.thefoat.com/NMRANMCA/NMRA+World+Finals+%26+Holley+Intergalactic+Ford+Fest/tickets/id-UeEegEEcBjBt/

Prices:

Kids 12 & Under: FREE

General Admission, Single Day: $25

General Admission, 2-Day Sat-Sun: $45

General Admission, 3-Day Fri-Sun: $70

General Admission, 4-Day Thu-Sun: $95

Event Pages: https://www.NMRAdigital.com/bowling-green-ky/c7

Live Stream:

Watch the 24th Annual Whipple Superchargers NMRA World Finals Presented by Competition Clutch Featuring the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival on FloRacing. SIGN UP HERE.

Live Stream Schedule:

Friday LIVE at 10:00 AM CDT

Saturday LIVE at 8:30 AM CDT

Sunday LIVE at 8:45 AM CDT

Classes Being Run:

Renegade

Limited Street

Coyote Stock

Factory Stock

Open Comp

Super Stang

Modular Muscle

Truck & Lightning

Ford Muscle

Brackets

True Street

Stick Shift Shootout

8.60 Street Race

Grudge Test & Tune

Schedule (All Times Central CDT)

Friday, September 30

8:00 AM Gates Open

8:30 AM Testing Begins

10:00 AM Qualifying Begins

Saturday, October 1

7:00 AM Gates Open

8:30 AM Qualifying Continues

Sunday, October 2

8:00 AM Gates Open

8:45 AM Eliminations Begin