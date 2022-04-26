Ford Launches F-150 Lightning In Livestream At Revamped Rouge Plant

For more than 45 years the Ford F-150 reigned as the best-selling truck in America, but today the company took a big leap into the future launching an all-electric version dubbed the Ford F-150 Lightning, which racked up 200,000 orders since its launch. Live from the company’s storied and completely modernized Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, the company produced a livestream event to commemorate the historic kickoff of its production.

America’s real transition to electric vehicles starts now. — Jim Farley, Ford President and CEO

“Today we celebrate the Model T moment for the 21st Century at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford. “The Rouge is where Ford perfected the moving assembly line, making it a fitting backdrop as we make history again. The stunning anticipation for F-150 Lightning is a credit to the work of our Ford engineers and designers, and the UAW team members who are building these trucks with pride.”

The new all-electric pickup fitted with the extended range battery accelerates from 0 to 60 in the mid-4-second range and it is available with a starting price of just $40,000. This truck sets the tone for the company’s goal to produce two million electric vehicles annually by 2026.

“America’s real transition to electric vehicles starts now,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. “F-150 Lightning is just the beginning of our ambitions for growth and leadership in digital, electric vehicles. We continue to expand our EV manufacturing footprint across the United States, including the start of site preparation at BlueOval City, which will enable us to meet the ever-increasing customer demand for our exciting EV line-up.”

To meet that demand, the company plans to ramp up F-150 Lightning production to 150,000 units annually in 2023.