Next month, Ford Performance is set to debut the new Mustang GT3 racer during IMSA’s Rolex 24 endurance race in Daytona Beach, Florida. Leading up to the car’s competition debut, Ford Performance is detailing its development across a five-part documentary series, titled Mustang Endurance, which was recently teased online.

I am proud of the incredible team who have made this happen and this documentary celebrates their dedication and hard work to get us on the grid in January. — Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Motorsports

Launching on December 15, the series documents the work of the crew, drivers, and engineers like Ford Performance Global Sports Car Manager Kevin Groot as well as Multimatic Motorsports founder, Larry Holt. Along the way, the series chronicles the development of the chassis, aerodynamics, engine, and people en route to a finale that covers its first race in Daytona.

“We go racing for many reasons, not least of which is to win important races and championships and to drive brand value back to our business,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, said. “This is Mustang’s 60th anniversary in 2024, and I can think of no better way to celebrate this global performance icon than to put it to the test in the harshest environments. I am proud of the incredible team who have made this happen and this documentary celebrates their dedication and hard work to get us on the grid in January.”

This documentary promises a look at the trials, tribulations, and teamwork needed to put forward a successful racing program. After the series debuts today on the Ford Performance YouTube channel, the episodes will continue on Friday, December 22, Friday, January 5, and Friday, January 12, and wrap up on Friday, February 2 with coverage of the IMSA Rolex 24 debut.