Ford Unwraps A Potent Pony Car Present With S650 Horsepower Reveal

It seems like just yesterday that Ford revealed the seventh-generation Mustang to the world at The Stampede held back in September at Harts Plaza in Detroit. The company offered a host of details about the S650 stallion, including the projected horsepower of the all-new Dark Horse option, but the EcoBoost and GT options were left to speculation — until now!

From Mustang GT to Dark Horse, this is our best 5.0-liter V8 yet. It’s naturally aspirated awesomeness. Ed Krenz, Mustang Chief Engineer

Just in time for the holidays — and highlighted by a festive holiday dinner video starring Ed Krenz (Chief Engineer), Jim Owens (Mustang Marketing Manager), Hailie Deegan, (Professional Race Car Driver), Ruth Vann (Digital Interface Supervisor), Chris Walter (Exterior Design Manager), and Vaughn Gittin Jr (Professional Drifting Champion) — the company released the official engine output numbers. These Mustang team members and luminaries deftly discuss the car features while awaiting the reveal of the official Mustang engine-output numbers.

“Mustang has always pushed the envelope. From Mustang GT to Dark Horse, this is our best 5.0-liter V8 yet. It’s naturally aspirated awesomeness,” said Ed Krenz, Mustang chief engineer. “And Mustang EcoBoost fans are also getting a boost in power to make every Mustang more fun and visceral to drive.”

While we knew that the initial Dark Horse special edition would produce 500 horsepower, its torque output had yet to be finalized. Featuring unique pistons and modified Predator forged rods, it can handle a more aggressive calibration, higher revs, and more output. It thumps out 418 lb-ft of torque.

Those numbers make the Dark Horse the most powerful non-Shelby stallion to date, but it isn’t the only model setting a milestone. Powered by the standard Gen-4 Coyote 5.0-liter engine, the S650 Mustang GT isn’t far behind its menacing cousin, which shares the same dual-throttle body intake. It makes use of that low-restriction inlet to deliver the most power and torque ever from a naturally aspirated Mustang engine. It registers a stout 486 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque.

Even the EcoBoost version picks up a little power. Initially, Ford said the output would be similar despite a completely revamped engine that utilizes the company’s Modular Power Center engine architecture to better comply with emission requirements. Though it carries the same torque as its predecessor at 350 lb-ft, it picks up an additional 5 horsepower to deliver 315 total ponies.

If you weren’t already excited for the S650 stallion to hit the streets next summer, now you have 500 or so reasons to get hyped.