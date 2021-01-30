Iconic Automotive Company Edelbrock Shutters So-Cal Headquarters

If you have a classic Ford in your garage, there’s a pretty big chance there’s at least one part on it marked with the name Edelbrock. The company, whose name is etched into the history of American muscle cars, manufactures carburetors, camshafts, cylinder heads, superchargers, and more. Since its founding by Vic Edelbrock Sr. in 1938, Edelbrock has operated out of Torrance, California, but we’ve received word today that its headquarters will soon permanently cease operations.

Daily Breeze has reported that Edelbrock has filed with the California Employment Development Department, notifying the department of the permanent closure, which will affect 270 employees (217 hourly and 53 salaried) with an undetermined number of layoffs. The layoffs began on January 15th and will continue through March 31st. The Torrance location houses sales, advertising, research and development, testing, and manufacturing departments. The reason for the closure remains a mystery.

The Torrance facility is one of several Edelbrock locations, including two in San Jacinto, California, about 95 miles east of headquarters. According to speculation, some employees may be relocated to these foundries, but it is unclear how many. Edelbrock also operates a distribution center in Mississippi and a carburetor operation and brand-new race center in North Carolina, which opened early in 2020.

Edelbrock began with Vic Edelbrock Sr.’s deep love for hot rod culture and his own 1932 Ford Roadster. After moving from his native Kansas to California in the early 1930s, Edelbrock was bit by the bug. In an effort to extract every ounce of power possible from the Ford’s factory Flathead V8 engine, Edelbrock tried to hunt down the products he knew he needed to meet the goals he set for the ’32, but he was unsuccessful. Instead, the ever-determined gearhead fabricated his own intake manifold, complete with the Edelbrock name. He would go on to open his performance shop in 1938, and the rest is history. In 2010, a private equity firm called Industrial Opportunity Partners acquired the company. This is the same firm that acquired COMP Performance Group last February.