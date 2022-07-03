NMRA Abandons Bradenton for Orlando Speed World

The National Mustang Racers Association (NMRA) dropped some major news regarding their 25th anniversary season when they announced the season opener for the largest all-Ford motorsport show would be moving. The Spring Break Shootout opener will be moving from its long-time home in Bradenton, Florida back to Orlando Speed World where they haven’t raced since 2001.

Though this change surprised many, the NMRA stated they were looking for a new facility that could accommodate a variety of motorsport activities. This is an attempt to appeal to a broader array of racing fans. “It’s become clear that modern Ford fans demand motorsport variety, and we plan to celebrate NMRA’s 25th-anniversary tour by bringing the festival atmosphere of our World Finals to the season opener in Orlando, Florida,” said Steve Wolcott, founder & CEO of NMRA.

Bradenton reportedly has been undergoing a series of improvements to their track, but Orlando Speed World (OSW) offers much more of what the NMRA is aiming for in their vision for future events. OSW offers a quarter-mile dragstrip and an oval track with a figure eight option going through a center drift pad. They have hosted a variety of events in the past from concerts, to sprint car races, and even Formula Drift events.

The NMRA will host its all-Ford drag racing competition as the main event with a car show and swap meet as they have done in the past. However, this year at OSW there will also be burnout contests, autocross competitions, drifting events, and more. They also hinted at a few new offerings for 2023 but we have yet to see what those are.

This left many fans with mixed feelings. However, the die-hard blue oval enthusiasts who have supported the NMRA throughout the years will still get a lot of what they know and love most with heads-up racing, bracket racing, true street, etc. The specifics of the classes at the event will be released closer to the event date of March 2-5, 2023. The variety of events could serve as a great opportunity to entice fans who are less infatuated with drag racing and give them the opportunity to get hooked.

“NMRA World Finals + Holley Ford Fest event has clearly demonstrated that enthusiasts and fans want more motorsport event features on top of our 1/4 mile drag racing. We’re excited to work with a facility that offers Auto-X, drift, circle track and other opportunities. Stay tuned for many special announcements as we get closer to our 25th Anniversary Tour,” commented the NMRA in response to a disgruntled fan on their Facebook page.

Though this change was unexpected, fans can look forward to what should be a power packed week thats more inclusive to the broad car enthusiast community.