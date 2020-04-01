ProMedia Releases Revised 2020 NMRA/NMCA Drag Racing Schedule

With all of the changes going on in the automotive event schedule as of late, the National Mustang Racing Association (NMRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) drag racing series have also had to make changes to their schedules. While the first race of the season for each series went off without a hitch in Bradenton, Florida, in early March, the race scheduled for Atlanta, Georgia, this coming weekend was postponed a couple of weeks ago.

Yesterday, our friends at ProMedia released the revised schedule for each series, which typically only sees the NMRA meet the NMCA at two races during the year. Instead, the two will see only one separate race each during the remainder of the season.

Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA Power Festival Presented by HPJ Performance

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL

May 28-31, 2020

Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals

Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, GA

June 25-28, 2020

Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Presented by Nickey Performance

Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

July 30 – August 2, 2020

NMRA/NMCA All-American Nationals

Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

August 27-30 2020

NMCA World Street Finals Presented by Chevrolet Performance

Lucas Oil raceway at Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

September 24-27, 2020

Nitto Tire NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival

Beech Bend raceway Park, Bowling Green, KY

October 1-4, 2020

In a statement released by Promedia, founder and CEO Steve Wolcott explained the decision. “We began the year offering six championship races in each sanctioning body and we’re determined to continue that commitment despite the Coronavirus temporary shutdown. Thanks to our incredible track partners we moved pieces around to give our country more time to recover from the pandemic and ensure a full schedule for racers, sponsors, and fans.”

We’re excited to get back into the swing of things at the end of May in Madison, Illinois. And as always, if you can make it to the track, you can catch the action live on SpeedVideo!