Race Winning Brands Expands; Acquires PAC Racing Springs

Most of us know Race Winning Brands for the high-end companies in its portfolio, such as JE Pistons, Diamond Pistons, Wiseco Pistons, K1 Technologies, Trend Performance, Dart Machinery, Manley Performance, and MGP Connecting Rods. Now, there’s another top-tier brand being welcomed into the RWB family — PAC Racing Springs.

Based out of Southfield, Michigan, PAC has a long history of designing and manufacturing a wide variety of valve springs and other valvetrain components. With all of the company’s design, engineering, manufacturing in-house, they are a proudly “Made in the USA” company, and the brands accomplishments on and off the racetrack have cemented PAC’s position within the performance industry.

“PAC Springs is another great addition to our family of brands and adds more technical manufacturing capabilities to our overall program,” says Bob Bruegging, CEO of Race Winning Brands. “Being a performance manufacturer is core for RWB and PAC fits right into that strategy. Along with our Manley, Trend and Victory1 brands, PAC enhances our valvetrain offering, equipping us with the necessary tools to improve quality, coverage and reduce overall lead times. This will translate to better care of all customers, whether they’re Automotive Drag or Circle Track racers to high-flying UTV and Motocross Powersports enthusiasts! We welcome the team at PAC Racing into our RWB family of iconic brands!”

“Race Winning Brands is a group focused on serving and improving the performance and racing community, and the PAC Racing team is very excited to join this family of iconic brands,” mentioned Chris Osborn, Director of Operations and Engineering for PAC Racing Springs. “Both engine technology and spring manufacturing processes are constantly evolving and we feel RWB’s vast resources and experience will help accelerate PAC’s product development to help better serve our fellow racers and customers.”

With this addition to the lineup, RWB adds yet another dimension to their family of engine component manufacturers.