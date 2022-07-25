Racer Highlight – Casey Shotwell’s VMP-Equipped 2016 Mustang GT

The NMRA is known for showcasing fan favorite vehicles at each stop of the season. However, since the inception of the Suncoast Performance 8.60 Street Race Class, we have started to see some amazing new builds arrive on the scene that are more relatable to the average Mustang owner than you might expect. While the ultimate goal of the class was to provide a more affordable platform just outside the bounds of the NMRA True Street, it seems that the new class was aimed directly at the forced induction Coyote crowd, as boosted S550 Mustangs have become commonplace at each event.

One such racer that has appeared on our radar is Casey Shotwell. If the last name Shotwell rings a bell, it might be his older brothers, Kelly and Cary, that run in the NMRA Renegade and NMRA Mod Muscle class you are thinking of. The younger Shotwell wanted to keep his Mustang more street oriented than his siblings, so he chose to compete in a 2016 Mustang GT in the 8.60 index Street Race class.

Maximizing the potential of the BES-built engine is a host of VMP Performance products. The engine receives boost via a Jokerz Performance ported VMP Gen3R head unit. Feeding the supercharger intake air is a VMP 163R throttle body. To eliminate belt slip a VMP 10-rib setup has been implemented. To keep the supercharger air cool, Shotwell installed the all-new VMP Multi-Pass heat exchanger. “I’ve been playing around with different pulley combos to figure out exactly where I need to be,” says Shotwell. There is no denying once the pulley configuration is figured out, Shotwell will be a force to be reckoned with.

So far this weekend I hit a new personal best of 8.68 at 160 mph. I hope to go even faster. Well, .08 seconds faster. -Casey Shotwell

While the 8.60 Street Race class was not on the ballet at the 2nd annual NMRA/NMCA Power Festival, Shotwell used this time to improve the new setup and run in the Mod Muscle class. After solving a torque converter issue, Shotwell was able to make his best pass of 8.68 at 160 mph. You can catch Shotwell taking on a fierce line of competition in his VMP-equipped Mustang at the 24th Annual NMRA World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival September 29–October 2, 2022.