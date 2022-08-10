Super Snake Sweepstakes Puts 825 Horsepower And $20,000 Up For Grabs

KC Air Show Charities and Children’s Mercy Kansas City joined forces with Shelby American to give one lucky winner an opportunity to drive away in a new one-off, supercharged wide-body Shelby Super Snake named the “Snake Charmer.” This sweepstake is raising funds for charities that help children with health problems.

“When you enter to win the sweepstakes for the Shelby ‘Snake Charmer,’ you not only have a chance to win this one-of-a-kind car, you also have a 100% chance of helping kids,” said Kerry Floyd, KC Air Show Charities special projects director. “Beyond that, because the proceeds from this sweepstakes benefit these two great charities, all ticket purchases are eligible for tax deduction. This sweepstake is a win-win for all parties involved.”

This 1-of-1 special Super Snake package is based on the 2021 Mustang GT platform with some impressive mechanical and aesthetic modifications. There is a full breakdown of the build on KC AirShow Charities Inc website, but here are some of the standout features.

Patriotic theme created by Shelby designer Vince LaViolette. This incredible Red, White, and Blue is as patriotic as they come. Carroll Shelby call sign “SnakeCharmer” is adorned just below the window line on top of each door.

Shelby engineered body components Aluminum wide body front fenders

Shelby one-of-a-kind custom aluminum “aircraft” inspired wheel

Shelby custom, one-of-a-kind, patriotic-inspired red, white, and blue Katzkin interior upgrade

825 horsepower supercharger with Whipple 3.0 Supercharger

Shelby extreme cooling (radiator, aluminum tank, heat exchanger)

Shelby by Borla exhaust system

Ford Performance track handling pack

Carroll Shelby is well known in the Ford community for his well-decorated racing career and his collaborations with Ford Motor Company on the legendary GT-40 and Mustang. What might be less known about Shelby is that in 1941 he was a pilot instructor for the Air Force and had a huge amount of respect for our service men and women.

In September of 2021, Shelby was given the call sign “Snake Charmer” by the US Air Force in commemoration of what would have been his 98th birthday. The combination of his Air Force career and car designing experience gave birth to this one-of-a-kind Mustang with his “Snake Charmer” call sign as the name.

Though the Super Snake is enough of a prize for anyone, there are a couple of other unique items in this giveaway package!

The winner will also receive a custom matching golf cart named “Lil Charmer” which is also designed by Shelby designer Vince LaViolette. To complete the look, there is also a Breitling Aviator Watch and Cockpit USA Mustang A-2 jacket.

To make a donation and read more about the charity organizations, visit the KC AirShow Charities Inc website.