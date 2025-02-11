When the S650 Mustang debuted, all eyes were on the Gen-4 Coyote’s increased horsepower. But the real question quickly became: how much can it handle with boost? While a few big names are already pushing serious power with tuning, custom turbo setups are still running on factory tunes, for now. Despite this limitation, the numbers are impressive and will only get better once tuning is widely available. This time it’s Boyd Bumbera of Bumbera’s Performance in Sealy, Texas, taking the spotlight with its built-in-house, top-mount twin-turbocharged setup for the 2024 Mustang GT.

“The whole goal with the car is to be the first with a top-mount turbo kit, as everyone else in the market has made bottom-mount turbo kits that mount under the car,” Boyd said.

We are testing every possible scenario we can put the car through to ensure I’ll be selling a 100-percent perfect product… — Boyd Bumbera

Although twin-turbo kits exist for the 2024-and-newer Mustang, none were designed in a top-mount configuration. Beyond offering something unique, Bumbera Performance explains the benefits: “In a racing application, you could achieve a better ‘ram-air’ effect by routing intake air through the front grille. Additionally, oiling is simplified since the turbos can gravity drain, unlike bottom-mount setups that require a scavenge pump to return oil to the pan.” Technicalities aside, one thing is certain, seeing the turbos proudly on display is just plain cool.

For the prototype kit Bumbera kept all fabrication in-house. The stock exhaust manifolds were replaced in favor of a set of long-tube manifolds and everything from the manifolds to the intercooler are all custom built using Ticon Industries and Stainless Bros materials and clamps. Standing stage left and right are TurboSmart 64/66mm turbos utilizing TurboSmart wastegates and blow-off valves.

Making Steam On The Dyno

No build is complete without a trip to the dyno. Once strapped onto Bumbera’s Performance rollers, the boosted ‘Stang delivered impressive results, 638 horsepower and 523 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels on just 6 pounds of boost with 104-octane race gas. Even on pump 93, the numbers only dipped slightly to 611 horsepower and 513 lb-ft of torque. The most impressive part? This was achieved with a completely stock 2024 Mustang GT, no tuning, no fueling upgrades, no aftermarket throttle bodies, no upgraded engine internals, not even the GT500 rods found in the Dark Horse, just a turbo kit delivering serious performance.

Bumbera also pointed out another factor contributing to the low boost numbers beyond tuning: “I was told before making the turbo kit that the manual S650s can only run 5-6 PSI of boost max before the car would shut the throttle body and/or go into limp mode,” Bumbera says. “I have been running 6 PSI on our 10-speed automatic car with no issues.” While the exact reason remains unclear, this 2024 Mustang is handling daily driver duties with 45 miles of travel per day, without a hitch.

Available To The Public

Although this kit is completely custom, don’t let that discourage you, Bumbera’s Performance plans to bring it to market. “We are testing every possibility, including the heat the turbos generate in the engine bay,” says Bumbera. “That’s why I want to explore every possible scenario before offering it to the public. So far, both track racing and daily driving have shown no signs of overheating or melting components, so I believe we’ve nailed the heat management side of things.

“We are testing every possible scenario we can put the car through to ensure I’ll be selling a 100-percent perfect product,” Boyd, added.

Although tuning is currently limited to a select few for now, once it’s cracked it will ignite the race to the top of the horsepower charts. For those looking to stand out while making serious power, Bumbera’s Performance might have just the ticket.