The FordMuscle Network

© 2025 Power Automedia.
All rights reserved.

Power Automedia

Top-Mount Twin Turbo Delivers Tune-Free Gains On 2024 Mustang GT

jameselkins
By James Elkins February 11, 2025

When the S650 Mustang debuted, all eyes were on the Gen-4 Coyote’s increased horsepower. But the real question quickly became: how much can it handle with boost? While a few big names are already pushing serious power with tuning, custom turbo setups are still running on factory tunes, for now. Despite this limitation, the numbers are impressive and will only get better once tuning is widely available. This time it’s Boyd Bumbera of Bumbera’s Performance in Sealy, Texas, taking the spotlight with its built-in-house, top-mount twin-turbocharged setup for the 2024 Mustang GT.

“The whole goal with the car is to be the first with a top-mount turbo kit, as everyone else in the market has made bottom-mount turbo kits that mount under the car,” Boyd said.

We are testing every possible scenario we can put the car through to ensure I’ll be selling a 100-percent perfect product… — Boyd Bumbera

2024 Mustang

Aside from the two TurboSmart turbos mounted on either side of the front engine bay, this Gen 4 Coyote remains completely stock. The piping is neatly tucked away, and even the dual-intake manifold setup remains untouched.

Although twin-turbo kits exist for the 2024-and-newer Mustang, none were designed in a top-mount configuration. Beyond offering something unique, Bumbera Performance explains the benefits: “In a racing application, you could achieve a better ‘ram-air’ effect by routing intake air through the front grille. Additionally, oiling is simplified since the turbos can gravity drain, unlike bottom-mount setups that require a scavenge pump to return oil to the pan.” Technicalities aside, one thing is certain, seeing the turbos proudly on display is just plain cool.

For the prototype kit Bumbera kept all fabrication in-house. The stock exhaust manifolds were replaced in favor of a set of long-tube manifolds and everything from the manifolds to the intercooler are all custom built using Ticon Industries and Stainless Bros materials and clamps. Standing stage left and right are TurboSmart 64/66mm turbos utilizing TurboSmart wastegates and blow-off valves. 

Making Steam On The Dyno

No build is complete without a trip to the dyno. Once strapped onto Bumbera’s Performance rollers, the boosted ‘Stang delivered impressive results, 638 horsepower and 523 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels on just 6 pounds of boost with 104-octane race gas. Even on pump 93, the numbers only dipped slightly to 611 horsepower and 513 lb-ft of torque. The most impressive part? This was achieved with a completely stock 2024 Mustang GT, no tuning, no fueling upgrades, no aftermarket throttle bodies, no upgraded engine internals, not even the GT500 rods found in the Dark Horse, just a turbo kit delivering serious performance.

2024 Mustang

Alright, the drag pack setup might be a giveaway, but with the rest of the body untouched, many assume this ‘Texas stock’ car is just a 2024 Mustang with nice wheels. The license plate says it all, the tone muttered under the competition’s breath.

Bumbera also pointed out another factor contributing to the low boost numbers beyond tuning: “I was told before making the turbo kit that the manual S650s can only run 5-6 PSI of boost max before the car would shut the throttle body and/or go into limp mode,” Bumbera says. “I have been running 6 PSI on our 10-speed automatic car with no issues.” While the exact reason remains unclear, this 2024 Mustang is handling daily driver duties with 45 miles of travel per day, without a hitch.

Available To The Public

Although this kit is completely custom, don’t let that discourage you, Bumbera’s Performance plans to bring it to market. “We are testing every possibility, including the heat the turbos generate in the engine bay,” says Bumbera. “That’s why I want to explore every possible scenario before offering it to the public. So far, both track racing and daily driving have shown no signs of overheating or melting components, so I believe we’ve nailed the heat management side of things.

“We are testing every possible scenario we can put the car through to ensure I’ll be selling a 100-percent perfect product,” Boyd, added.

Although tuning is currently limited to a select few for now, once it’s cracked it will ignite the race to the top of the horsepower charts. For those looking to stand out while making serious power, Bumbera’s Performance might have just the ticket. 

2024 Mustang

What build is complete without a proper burnout in front of the shop? With potential tuning solutions on the horizon, we can’t wait to see even more high-horsepower, turbocharged 2024 Mustangs tearing up the track. After all, previous generations had no problem making big power with boost. Let’s go!

More Sources

Turbosmart
https://www.turbosmart.com
(909) 476-2570
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Top-Mount Twin Turbo Delivers Tune-Free Gains On 2024 Mustang GT

News

Top-Mount Twin Turbo Delivers Tune-Free Gains On 2024 Mustang GT

Whipple Expands 50-State-Legal Status To 2025 Mustang Superchargers

News

Whipple Expands 50-State-Legal Status To 2025 Mustang Superchargers

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading