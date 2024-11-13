Suncoast Builds Magneto a 10R80 for Single Digits

Automatic transmissions are an invention of black magic to many of us, just a series of fluid passages and clutches. And at some point they all seem to give up the ghost. For Project Magneto, a combination of high mileage and boost did-in its 10R80. Unfortunately, there are but a small handful of reputable builders of the 10R80, one of which we were most familiar from the NMRA (RIP) – SunCoast Performance – from sponsoring the 8.60 class, which appropriately was inhabited by many of its customers.

With aspirations of running a second or so slower, we felt in good hands enlisting SunCoast for help on our 2018 Mustang GT’s 10R80. After pulling the stock trans after our first dyno test at Pro Dyno, SunCoast had the trans turned around in about a week with shipping time – pretty impressive! The damage was, thankfully, not too bad. We never had a catastrophic failure, but it did slip and flair up on the dyno. Testing has its benefits in catching this early.

SunCoast is one of the few transmission builders that can also tackle your tow rig as well as your racecar, having a large diesel division. That experience comes in handy with these modern 6-, 8-, and 10-speed transmissions that have been adopted in the gasoline world as well. The 10R80 uses three overdrive gears, with a wide split that limits RPM drop to 20 percent between gears. It’s ideal for peakier engines, but it’s not without its faults. From the factory, it is notoriously clunky and susceptible to failure with boost and track use. Though its overall design is beefy, there are weak points that SunCoast has – thankfully for us – figured out how to dial in. Follow along as Montana Cherry from SunCoast gives us the full breakdown of the build.

Clutch and Grab

The OEM clutch packs are typically one of the top offenders when it comes to power-holding capacity. When the transmission is slipping, this is most often the culprit.

“All clutches used are Raybestos GPZ material. They have a higher friction coefficient than the stock clutches. This provides us with a higher holding capacity right off the bat,” Suncoast explains. “Furthermore, we are strategically adding clutch plates to severe duty areas in the transmission. These areas are the ‘E’ and ‘F’ clutch. ‘E’ clutches are used for first, third, and fifth through ninth. ‘F’ clutches are used for reverse, fourth, and tenth. What separates the SunCoast kits and transmissions is how we achieve additional clutches without the use of thinner steels or friction clutch plates. SunCoast machines the associated drums and/or application plates while also modifying the oil circuit to keep the correct cooling oil flow to the clutch pack.”

Making Diddy Proud

Since an automatic transmission is like a large fluid pump with various passageways, keeping it more lubed up than a Diddy party is essential to proper operation. “We address the factory defects within the unit such as lack of lube pressure to the planetary systems,” explains SunCoast. “We also update vital components such as the CDF (aka ‘Triple’ drum) to the latest Ford design as well as the aluminum reaction shell (aka ‘trash can’) that is prone to having the clutch engaging splines worn out.”

The pump and valve body are the final two crucial upgrades to the 10R80. SunCoast starts with a new, VIN-specific OEM valve body and pump that is first vacuum-tested before going through a gamut of precise modifications. Without being too technical, here are the highlights:

Main line pressure is increased to 360psi from 285psi

Torque converter lock-up pressure is increased for higher holding capacity

Increased lube circuit pressure

LPC accumulator modified

Thermo-bypass for full-time cooling

Solenoid stabilization inserts

Latch valve circuit addressed

Maximum pump decrease oil volume addressed

The valve body and pump modifications result in quicker shift times, more clutch holding capacity (both static and dynamic), and improved clutch and gear-train wear – all without sacrificing drivability.

Final Touches to Magneto’s 10R80

SunCoast is no fly-by-night operation. Magneto’s 10R80 transmission was assembled in its 75,000 square-foot facility in Fort Walton Beach, FL, which even houses the raw materials so that its 45-plus employees can build nearly every part they need for their high-performance transmissions. After adding the last few pieces, SunCoast shipped the transmission back to Fort Mill, SC with everything we needed to get back on the track.