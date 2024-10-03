Explaining Under- And Oversized Engine Bearings With King Bearings

gregacosta
By Greg Acosta October 03, 2024

When the subject of bearings and bearing clearance comes up, there is almost always a misunderstanding that takes place, thanks to the verbiage used in the discussion. So, today, with the help of King Engine Bearings, we’re not only going to clear the air on the terminology of under- and oversize bearings, but also some of the ways you can easily fine-tune your clearances to the half-thousandth of an inch.

Oversized Versus Undersized

The first, and most important item to clear up before we even get started is the terminology we’re going to be using. All engine bearings come in the standard (or STD) sizing for the specific application. That bearing size is designed to fall 100 percent within factory specifications for bearing housing diameter (be they main bearings or rod bearings), crankshaft journal diameter (be it a main journal or rod journal), and factory-specified oil clearance. So, if absolutely everything in your engine is to factory specifications and tolerances, standard bearings are perfect for you.

However, we live in a less-than-perfect world, and a lot of times we’re doing things that would make factory engineers cringe (officially, anyway). To address the variances in sizing and to allow for component wear, alternate-sized bearings exist. These are referred to as undersized or oversized bearings. Now, where the confusion comes in here, is that in both bearing designs, there is more material than standard. Because A) bearings are designed to work at a minimum material thickness, and making them thinner would make them weaker, and B) if your journal is too large, you can simply machine the journal.

Here you can see the various bearing sizes offered by King in their lineup.

That said, oversized bearings do exist in the King lineup. “In an oversized bearing, material is added to the outside, increasing the outside diameter,” explains King Bearings’ Guy Haynie. “Those bearings are used when material has been removed from the engine block or rods.” These bearings, in a standard bore diameter with a standard-sized journal, will reduce the oil clearance by .001 inch (.0005 inch per bearing shell). Conversely, if your main bore or rod’s big end diameter is slightly oversized, they will bring oil clearance to factory specs.

The other option is undersized bearings. “In an undersize bearing, material is added to the inside, decreasing the inside diameter,” explains Haynie. “They are used when material has been removed from the crankshaft journals.” Undersized bearings come in far more size options. Because not only do they come in the same .001-inch variation as the oversized bearings, but also in .010-inch, .020-inch, and .030-inch undersize variations, for journals that have been turned down .010-, .020- or .030-inch, respectively.

To further complicate the issue, within each of those undersize variants an oversize variation (denoted by an X in the size) exists, as well as a variant with .001 inch less clearance. What that means is that, in the King bearing lineup, options exist to go from standard, or to gain an additional .001 inch of (or “loosen up”) oil clearance. On the other side of the equation, the available undersize options are .001, .009, .010, .011, .019, .020, .021, and .030-inch of less clearance, giving you the ability to “tighten up” your clearances.

These .001-inch-undersize LS rod bearings allowed us to mix with standard-size bearing halves to pull out .0005 inch of oil clearance from our rods.

Fine Tuning Those Clearances

As you might have seen recently in LS5.0’s short-block build, we found ourselves in the middle of the clearance range in our rods. We wanted to tighten up our clearances by about .0005 (half a thousandth) of an inch. Looking at the chart, our only option appeared to be reducing the clearance by .001 inch, or twice what we wanted to take out. So, what to do?

That is where mixing bearing shells comes in. By taking a standard rod bearing lower half, and a .001-inch undersized upper half rod bearing shell, and combining them in the same connecting rod bore, our clearance is increased by half a thousandth of an inch. That brings our tolerances exactly where we want them. This is common practice among engine builders who are constantly chasing ten-thousandths of an inch, and don’t typically settle for “good enough.”

This kind of granularity gives you the ability to fine-tune your oil clearances without a trip to the machine shop the alter journal or housing diameters, with the only cost to you being a second set of bearings. A few best practices to follow, are to place the undersized bearing halves in the same positions (either all upper or all lower, not mixing and matching) throughout the engines. The next is that this is a method to get .0005 inch of variation. It’s not recommended to use bigger variances, like trying to get .005 inch of clearance change by using a standard and .010-under bearing half.

By understanding how bearing sizing works, you are not only able to understand your options when assembling your next engine, and potentially avoid another trip to the machine shop if your clearances aren’t exactly where you want them, but this knowledge can also allow you to fine-tune your bearing clearances like a pro.

Here you can see the rod clearances with standard-sized bearings (on the left) and after swapping in half a set of .001-inch undersized bearings. On paper it should have tightened up exactly .0005 inch, but in reality we pulled a few extra tenths here and there.

Article Sources

King Engine Bearings
https://www.kingbearings.com
(973) 857-0705
gregacosta

About the author

Greg Acosta

Greg has spent twenty years and counting in automotive publishing, with most of his work having a very technical focus. Always interested in how things work, he enjoys sharing his passion for automotive technology with the reader.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Horse Thief Tries To Foil Plans Of Mustang Challenge Racer

News

Horse Thief Tries To Foil Plans Of Mustang Challenge Racer

Explaining Under- And Oversized Engine Bearings With King Bearings

Engine

Explaining Under- And Oversized Engine Bearings With King Bearings

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading