ICYMI: Ford Muscle’s Top Stories from January 2022

By James Elkins January 31, 2022

2022 came out swinging with Ford Motor Company making big announcements and some glorious vehicles gracing Ford Muscle magazine. Compared to previous years, 2022 is off to a great start! While we know this is the busy season for a lot of industries, we made it simple for you and put the best articles of January 2022 into one place.

Jason Graham’s 1963.5 Ford Galaxie Stuns Ford Muscle readers

Jason Graham brought the heat with his 1963.5 Ford Galaxie. Graham’s amazing build was causing traffic jams at the Ford Fest in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Thankfully we were able to leave the grounds and photograph his amazing creation. Graham’s Galaxie had the power to back up the looks with a VMP Supercharged Coyote in the engine bay.

Ford Muscle

1965 Shelby GT350 Rescued

When it comes to barn finds, there are barn finds and then there are 1965 Shelby GT350s being rescued from abandoned houses. This incredible video footage from American Mustangs showcased what keeps every enthusiast up at night. The thoughts of trying to make contact with that old person to see what is behind those garage doors.

Ford Releases Bronco Raptor Details

Spy photos had slightly spoiled us on the new Ford Bronco Raptor, however, when Ford released the details our eyes opened wide. The new Bronco boasted big tires, longer travel suspension and a very capable powertrain package. A host of Ford Performance parts outfit the new midsize SUV and make it one of the hottest items released from Ford Motor Company thus far.

Ford Muscle

Josh Mitchell’s Mustang Delights Ford Muscle Photographers

When navigating the grounds of any event, never take directions from the guys with cameras. In most cases they just want to photograph your amazing build. Josh Mitchell learned this the hard way and had to wait 30 minutes as the Nikon shutters clicked. What came from these photographs was a fantastic feature on Mitchell’s Fox Body.

Ford Muscle

Our 2020 Shelby GT500 Has A Bolt-On Affair

At Ford Muscle magazine we do more than talk about parts and feature cars. This year we’ve made a big push to showcase some of our builds and projects. A continuation from 2021, we decided to increase the power levels on our 2020 Shelby GT500 with a series of bolt-ons. This included an intake, smaller upper pulley, injectors, voltage pump booster and a conversion to e85. We rounded this set of modifications with dyno tuning.

Ford Performance Teases With GT3 Spec Mustang

When it comes to being versatile, the Mustang takes the cake. You can find Ford’s pony car attending drift, drag, autox, road course and professional racing world wide. While the Mustang GT4 vehicles are readily known about, the GT3 has been the latest tease from Ford Performance. The new Mustang GT3 is destined for the IMSA GTD Pro class.

