PRI 2023: FiTech LCD Displays Feature High-Res Information

These new Fuel Injection Technology (FiTech) LCD displays are designed to bring customizable, high-resolution information to your fingertips. Available in either a seven or ten-inch display, as well as a dual, ten-inch display, these new FiTech LCD displays can be set up to suit your needs precisely.

The display area can be configured to show various gauges and gauge designs to suit your needs and your vehicle’s style. Each display is configurable to give you the information you desire at a glance. Displays can also be configured to include indicators such as turn signals, warning lights, or a check engine light. The FiTech LCD display can also include switches or buttons for various controls.

You can also designate specific inputs and outputs, depending on the information needed, or the systems that need to be controlled. You can set the display to control items such as fan relays, fuel pumps, turn signals, headlights, and even a water pump relay for those using an electric water pump.

These new FiTech LCD displays will also highlight vital information such as coolant, oil, and transmission temps. There is an on-board GPS to give celestial accuracy for vehicle speed, as well as information for track days or other driving events. Thanks to the on-board GPS, an odometer and trip distance options are available with a GPS connection. Other sensors provide incredibly accurate vehicle roll/tilt, or g-force measurements.

These FiTech LCD displays are OBD-II capable, so the system can plug into today’s onboard diagnostics to integrate into the entire vehicle’s components. There are various data-logging options and the display works with various tire pressure and temperature monitoring systems. There are even proximity sensors available to assist in parking and other close-quarters situations.

Contact your local FiTech EFI distributor to see the new FiTech LCD displays and to order your LCD display kit for your favorite ride.