PRI 2023: AutoMeter Shows Off Mustang InVision Digital Dash Mount

If you’re looking for a way to update the instrument cluster in your Mustang, AutoMeter has you covered. The InVision digital dash now has a direct fit dash system for 1971-1973 Mustangs. This system comes with everything you need to install an InVision dash in your Mustang, and doesn’t require any modifications to be made to your dashboard.

AutoMeter’s InVision digital dash uses a 12.3” LCD display and can be programmed with four different screens. The InVision digital dash will display your vehicle’s speed, tachometer, water temperature, oil pressure, fuel level, and volts. You will also be able to see notifications for your high beams, turn signals, instrument warnings, and check engine light. The InVision digital dash comes with a universal wiring harness, and sending units for water temperature and oil pressure.

Sarah White from AutoMeter explains why the company developed this direct-fit dash system for classic Mustangs.

“Our sales team and engineers look at what’s available for different years, makes, and models of vehicles so we can determine what direction to go. We also listen to what our customers are asking for and use that to help guide what direction we go with our products. The goal is to create instrumentation solutions that will help our customers build amazing vehicles.”

The dash kit arrives from AutoMeter preassembled with the universal harness already attached. Each kit also includes comprehensive instructions that cover how to wire the InVision digital dash. If you’re interested in picking up one of these dash kits for your Mustang make sure you visit AutoMeter’s website right here.