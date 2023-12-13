PRI 2023: Callies Teases New 7.3L Godzilla Magnum Crankshaft

Momentum has continued to build around Ford’s 7.3-liter “Godzilla” V8 engine, which many remain convinced will inevitably leave a mark on the high performance industry. That truth has been made evident with the continual development of aftermarket components intended to boost the engine’s reliability and performance, and Callies is among those investing in the platform. The company last week showed off its new Magnum series crank for the Godzilla — an SAE 4340 steel part that’s heat treated and designed to take the abuse of powerful boosted engines.

Callies’ Magnum crankshafts have earned a reputation for being among the most robust competition crankshafts ever crafted. Constructed from the aforementioned SAE 4340 steel, the material undergoes multiple heat treatments under Callies’ rigorous processes, yielding a crankshaft renowned for its durability and strength. All Magnum cranks boast the exceptional Callies Ultra-Case heat treatment.

Regardless of the engine type, each Magnum crank is equipped with gun-drilled mains and fully profiled counterweights. For example, a standard 4.000-inch stroke small-block Chevy weighs in at under 48 pounds. Magnum crankshafts cater to various engine types and can be customized to meet your specific configuration.

Unlike many crankshafts that are counterweighted solely to counterbalance forces at main bearings 1 and 5, Callies’ Magnum Mass Correct counterweights are strategically positioned to mitigate imbalance forces along the entire length of the shaft. This meticulous placement results in a crankshaft that not only demonstrates exceptional bearing life but also minimizes wear.

Further, Callies has optimized material distribution across the rod journal arms and crucial strength-generating areas of Magnum crankshafts. These subtle design enhancements contribute to an improved strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring each Magnum crankshaft boasts an extended, fatigue-resistant lifespan.

This is a center counterweight Magnum that’s filly machined in the U.S. We’ll be offering a range of strokes, from stock all the way up to 4.600-inches. It’s everything people have come to expect from the Magnum series, and we expect to have them available come early February,” says Callies’ Jarrett Lorenzen.