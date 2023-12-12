Intercomp is perhaps best known in the automotive industry for its scales and advanced weighing technology, but the brand is truly in the business of measurement. And that includes air pressure gauges.

At this year’s PRI Show, Intercomp showed off three tire pressure gauges, including one that is a revised and modern new take on a gauge it’s had in its lineup for a number of years.

Intercomp’s Digital Air Pressure Gauge is the perfect tool for drag racers, with a simple (and new) digital readout with 1.25-inch backlit display characters. These gauges features an accuracy of 0.1 percent, has a thumb-operated bleed-off, dual bleeder allows for faster bits leeding, sports a 22-inch long hose, displays in psi, bar, or kg/cm2,, and relies on a standard 9-volt battery for operation. The refined new gauge also now reads up to 150 psi.

“This one has a newer, enhanced sensor in it that’s a next generation of what was in the previous version,” says Intercom’s Aaron Van Heel. “It has a new overlay and a new screen. One cool thing about this is that you used to have to buy a 99.99 psi gauge, or a 150.1 psi gauge, with the characters limits we had, so you had to make the choice. Now that we have more space on the screen, we can go to the second digit past the decimal, to give people a 150.00 readout. This is nice if you have a motorhome or a trailer and want to be able to check something with high pressures, but also check a drag slick with 7 or 8 psi. It still has the same form factor, same bumper, and everything.”

Intercomp’s Digital Memory Air Pressure Gauge goes a step beyond and is ideal for circle track and road racers — but could still prove valuable to drag racers — with a memory system for all four corners on your vehicle. The gauge stores 10 complete sets of pressure, including IN/HOT, OUT/COLD, and GAINS.

The memory gauge reads accurate to within 0.1 psi (also has a maximum pressure of 150 psi) and displays in psi, bar, or kg/cm2, it can compensate for barometric pressure changes, has the same large 1.25-inch backlit set of display characters, and has a standard RS232 output to send stored data to a computer or printer. The device can also connect to Intercomp’s iRaceWeigh Android and Apple iOS mobile apps to deliver readouts and data to your phone or tablet.

Last but certainly not least is the new Digital Fill, Bleed & Read Air Gauge, which measures 0 to 150 psi (0 to 10 bar), has a readout in 0.1 increments (psi, bar, or kg/cm2), all delivering unsurpassed accuracy via the digital gauge.

“This would be really useful for shops. You hook it to an air hose so you can fill it, bleed it, all in one product. So if a tire is low, or you need to bleed some off or add some air, you can do both,” Van Heel says.