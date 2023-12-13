PRI 2023: Jesel Unleashes Its Godzilla Rocker Arms

Ford released a monster with its Godzilla engine platform. Aftermarket companies continue to introduce new parts to help Godzilla owners make more horsepower. Jesel has thrown its hat into the Godzilla ring with a new set of 1.81 ratio steel rocker arms.

Jesel’s Godzilla rocker arms are a bolt-on replacement and they feature a high-quality adjuster. The OEM cast-steel rocker arms use trunnion bearings that have certain limitations and the Jesel rocker arms address these issues. Jesel’s adjusters allow you to use aftermarket push rods if you plan on going to a more aggressive camshaft or a different lifter configuration. The Jesel rocker arms use a nose roller instead of a scuff pad like the OEM rocker arms, this allows you to run a stiffer spring.

“We had a lot of customers come to us asking for a set of rocker arms that fit the Godzilla engine. There are classes out there in racing that require you to run a rocker that stays in the OEM location, so these fit that need as well. The rocker arms were designed to address all of the shortcomings of the OEM units, so our customers can push their Godzilla engines even harder,” says Jesel’s Tim Foder.

The Godzilla rocker arms are made from Jesel’s proprietary steel, this increases the rocker arm’s strength and reliability. Jesel plans on having the new Godzilla rocker arms ready for release very soon. You can contact Jesel reps to learn more about the new Godzilla rocker arms through the company’s website right here.