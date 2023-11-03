SEMA 2023: QA1 Drops In On The 2015-’20 Ford F-150 Pickups

The gang over at QA1 has dropped (pun partially intended) new complete lowering kits for the 2015-’20 Ford F-150 pickup trucks. While best-sellers for home and work use for decades, these particular trucks have been gaining an impressive amount of steam of late in high-performance circles, and QA1, ever the problem-solvers, proactively seized the opportunity to provide solutions to these customers.

These kits are an all-in-one solution to upgrade the 1/4-ton F-Series trucks, with drop spindles, heavy-duty adjustable shocks, rear shackles and hangers, and the entire works to get your project up and running in a weekend. When it comes to achieving the perfect stance for your truck, QA1 provides a solution that’s not only easy but also precise. These lowering kits — engineered for simplicity and precision — offer unparalleled ride height adjustability, ensuring that your truck looks and performs exactly the way you want it to.

With fully threaded front coil-over shock bodies, you can easily adjust your truck’s stance without the need for clumsy shims or spacers. To perfect the final rake of your truck, the rear drop kits offer an impressive 2 inches of adjustability. Whether you’re aiming for a 3/5 drop or even lower, QA1’s lowering kit is the ideal choice. The front coil-overs, when used with QA1 drop spindles, provide a drop range of 3 to 5 inches, while the rear can be adjusted in 1/2-inch increments within a range of 3.5 to 5.5 inches.

QA1 understand the demands of modern trucks and their weight and payload capacity. That’s why QA1 engineers have designed a heavy-duty version of the Pro Coil system. This system features an upgraded shock with polyurethane bushings and a 1-inch chromoly T-bar. The new bushing design is specifically engineered to withstand the daily use of trucks, ensuring durability and reliability.

QA1’s double adjustable shocks are suitable for both street and track use and are renowned for their independent rebound and compression tunability. They provide exceptional handling and control, allowing you to fine-tune your suspension to your exact preferences.

The Rear Flip Brackets, Shackle and Hanger Kits are the ultimate solution for lowering the rear of your truck without sacrificing ride quality. Crafted from heavy-gauge steel with a durable powder-coated finish and top-notch hardware, our kits guarantee long-lasting performance in any driving conditions.

QA1’s F-150 lineup includes two and four-wheel-drive options each with single and double adjustable valving choices.

QA1 has prioritized thoughtful product design, ensuring that every kit it produces is fully bolt-in for a hassle-free installation process. For peace of mind, register your QA1 shocks to secure the warranty and enjoy lifetime coverage. To top it all off, these kits are proudly made in Lakeville, Minnesota, U.S.A.