SEMA 2023: TMI Products New Pro-Lowback Sport-DDL Seats Add Pizzaz

By Greg Acosta November 02, 2023

Striking a balance between custom aftermarket seats and the original seat designs can be an uphill battle. However, that is something that TMI Products has been doing well for decades. At this year’s SEMA Show, they are highlighting a whole host of new products, from new seats, to new upholstery designs, to an all-new seat configuration tool on the website.

First up was the new seat design aimed squarely at 1980s pony cars. “We were inspired by a Fox Body Mustang and a third-gen Camaro,” explains TMI Products’ Ross Berlanga. “But, on both of those applications, the foam isn’t symmetrical. We decided to make it symmetrical and a little tighter than our traditional low-back, but with a little more bolster, and it’s a little bit taller. The design has the extra bells and whistles to make it just right for that ‘80s car. It’s called the Trans-Am.”

Next was the new insert pattern, which might not seem like something all that new, until you look at what goes into creating a new design. Called the DDL — or double-diamonds with lines — the pattern is ventilated for extra comfort on warm days. “The design is CNC perforated just inside the diamonds,” shares Berlanga. “We’ll be offering this insert in a few different seat designs.”

TMI Products Double Diamond Line DDL pattern

The new DDL — Double Diamond Lines — pattern not only looks good, but incorporates variable-sized perforations in the pattern for increased airflow.

Then, just launched on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of the SEMA Show, is the new seat configurator on the TMI Products website, allowing you to change every option and see the changes immediately. “You can design the whole seat online,” Berlanga says. “You pick the seat style, then the insert style, then all of the different color options for the main and accent colors, followed by the stitching color. Then you can save that, and email the design to yourself.”

Regardless of whether you are looking for a traditional, subtle new seating option, or want something bold and in-your-face, TMI has something that should fit your tastes. And now, you can see exactly what your combination will look like from the comfort of your computer desk.

TMI Products new website seat configurator

Just launched at SEMA, TMI’s new configurator allows you to completely customize a seat design and preview it in real-time.

