1993 Mustang Cobra With 35-Miles Hits The Auction Block

The Fox Body Mustang has become the modern-day Tri-Five of the Ford world. Low-mileage examples are starting to pull what most consider “outrageous amounts” of money. Auction houses everywhere have put a large spotlight on any 1993 Mustang Cobra that rolls across their stage and then promotes the selling price everywhere. This may lead to higher prices, but to the owners of these cars it stirs the idea of letting go of that clean example tucked away in their garage. Well once again our favorite Fox has made waves, but this time on an online auction house known as Bring-A-Trailer.

Bring-A-Trailer is famous for providing internet car junkies with an online bidding site for rare, low-mileage, or just plain cool rides. If you’re thinking this is a budget friendly site for those looking for a non-running project car, turn around now. The majority of these cars don’t require a trailer to hit the road, but might take a trailer full of cash to seal the deal.

Listed on Bring-A-Trailer is a 1993 Mustang Cobra in pristine condition with only 35-miles on the odometer. Yes, you read that correctly. Someone managed to resist the urge to drive a 1993 Mustang Cobra for 29-years. Now this showroom example could be in your driveway. This dealer-owned Cobra is number #2,858 of the 4,993 produced. Where the odometer reading does not leave enthusiasts aghast, the bright Teal Metallic Clearcoat paint will do the trick. The interior is Opal Grey leather, but no worries about wear as this Cobra still has the dealer protective coverings applied.

This 1993 Mustang Cobra comes with manufacturer’s literature, window sticker, SVT Certificate of Authenticity, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Mississippi title. Seeing as this is being sold by the original dealer, I wonder if this will come with the Factory Ford Warranty. If you have the funds to back this purchase you can place your bid here and feel free to swing by and take me for a drive in this time capsule.