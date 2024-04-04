2024 TRIM Road Tour At Del Mar Nationals This Weekend

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig April 04, 2024

Automotive interior innovator, TMI Products is continuing its search for the ultimate automotive interior through its TRIM Road Tour for 2024. The company will view some of the most amazing vehicles and innovative interiors at this weekend’s Goodguys Rod & Custom Association’s 23rd Annual Del Mar Nationals in Del Mar, California, on April 5-7, 2024.

This year’s TRIM Road Tour is a multi-stop competition designed to spotlight the best TMI-equipped vehicles from across the nation. The TRIM Road Tour will make several stops throughout the show season leading up to the TMI Products’ TRIM Awards at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first TRIM Road Tour stop was held at the Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, California. The event this weekend at the Goodguys Del Mar Nationals will continue the search for the best, most innovative automotive interiors in the nation. Even if your ride isn’t ready for the spotlight, attending the Goodguys Del Mar event, including the TRIM Road Tour, is a great way to gather ideas for your build.

If you can’t make it to the Del Mar event, there will be more opportunities to see and show off some of the most incredible interior designs in the automotive realm. Three stops remain on the 2024 TRIM Road Tour and it’s not too late to enter your vehicle for consideration at one of the upcoming shows, which include:

  • C10 Nationals, Fort Worth, TX – May 10-11, 2024
  • Good Guys, Columbus, OH – July 12-14, 2024
  • TMI Cars & Clearance, Corona, CA – August 17, 2024

A TRIM Road Tour winner will be chosen this weekend in Del Mar and each of the following TRIM Road Tour stops this year. If you wish to compete in one of the remaining TMI Products TRIM Road Tour events, all prospective participants are asked to register their vehicles online. You can do so by filling out the electronic form on TMI’s website. The winners from each stop of the TRIM Road Tour will then go on to compete for the crown of the 2024 TRIM Road Tour champion.

The winner of the 2024 TRIM Road Tour championship will earn a trip to the SEMA Show (November 5-8, 2024) that will include a Top 20 finalist spot at the TMI Products’ TRIM Awards at SEMA, a pass to the SEMA Show, a Sponsor Vehicle parking spot at the SEMA Show, and a seven-night hotel stay during the event. Good luck to all participants and we look forward to seeing you at SEMA this year!

Article Sources

TMI Products
https://www.tmiproducts.com
(951) 272-1996
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles

