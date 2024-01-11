50 State Legal Performance Upgrade From Pusher Intakes

In the world of diesel trucks, remaining emissions-compliant seems to be in everyone’s thoughts. Let’s face it, the EPA is really cracking down on U.S.-based companies that are knowingly offering “delete” options. Thankfully, companies like Pusher Intakes is making strides in diesel performance and keeping those trucks 50 state legal.

Take for instance the latest news to come out of Pusher is their latest release, the Powerflow Intake Manifold and Turbo Inlet has just got a CARB EO number (D-879). This makes these parts 50-state legal. See, you can add performance and keep emissions.

Anyway, the Powerflow system is a great high-flow intake for your daily driver or tow rig, and delivers a whopping 66-percent increase in airflow over the stock parts. If you’re wondering how it does this, we’ll tell you.

With the stock intake manifold, after the air passes through the throttle valve, it is immediately disrupted by the EGR boss followed by a solid wall. This forces the air to be directed into a nearly 360-degree spiral pattern. With the Pusher Powerflow design, they redirect the EGR flow to join the intake stream at an acute angle which eliminates the “wall” entirely, netting that much-appreciated 66-percent increase in airflow.

The Power Flow system is an easy-to-install kit that nearly anyone can install. In fact, we covered the introduction of the Power Flow System several months ago, and you can check out all the details.

If you want your Power Stroke to breathe easy and be emissions-compliant, check out the Power Flow system from Pusher Intakes.