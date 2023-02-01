ACES EFI Debuts Flex Fuel Killshot Throttle Body Injection EFI

Need flexibility in a fuel injection system? A system that will safely run gasoline, E85, or any blend of the two fuels, sensing the fuel mixture and adjusting the calibration to the proper fuel ratio in real time? The wait is over!

ACES EFI, the manufacturer of the hottest new EFI technology on the market, has teamed up with Advanced Fuel Dynamics, the experts in flex-fuel technology, to create the world’s first, advanced Flex Fuel Throttle Body EFI—the ACES Flex Fuel Killshot TBI System.



ACES’ revolutionary Killshot TBI system comes complete with everything you need to run right out of the box. It utilizes four 160 lb./hr. fuel injectors, giving the system the capability of supporting up to 650 horsepower. The system includes the throttle body (with integrated fuel injectors, TPS sensor, MAP sensor, IAT sensor, and stepper motors), wiring harness, O2 sensor, ECU, Fuel Sensor, wiring harness, and the patented flex fuel management technology pioneered, and market-proven by Advanced Fuel Dynamics. The kit also includes a handheld programmer for easy tuning and monitoring of engine data and displays your actual gas/E85 fuel mixture in real-time.

The ACES EFI Killshot TBI System is available now! Go here to order.

KEY FEATURES OF THE TRUE SELF TUNING FLEX FUEL TBI SYSTEM