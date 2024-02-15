Aeromotive Set To Release Its Own Line Of Water Pumps

Aeromotive is known for its high-performance fuel systems, but now it has another set of innovative products for the high-performance market. Aeromotive will now offer its own line of water pumps. These water pumps are designed to provide maximum engine cooling capabilities for several different applications.

Designed to meet the demands of high-performance vehicle enthusiasts, Aeromotive offers three versatile fitment variations. These new water pumps will be sold for application-specific mounts, radiator mount, and universal mount options. Crafted from lightweight billet aluminum, these brushless water pumps feature robust electric motors and aluminum impellers, making them ideal for any high-performance or racing applications.

“We are excited about this new line because the Aeromotive water pumps are lighter than the competition and higher flowing in our testing than anything else on the market. It also gave our Aeromotive engineers a new platform to showcase their skills. Of course, like our fuel system product line, these water pumps have been heavily tested and manufactured to the highest standards.” said Jamie Meyer, Chief Product and Innovations Officer for Aeromotive.

Engine Specific Applications

24306 – Chevrolet Small Block pump – weighs 6.9 lbs. with a 46 GPM Free Flow Rate @13.5V

24307 – Chevrolet Big Block pump – weighs 7.2 lbs. with a 46 GPM Free Flow Rate @13.5V

24304 – GM LS pump – weighs 8.04 lbs. with a 35 GPM Free Flow Rate @13.5V

24310 – Ford Coyote pump – weighs 6.6 lbs. with a 50 GPM Free Flow Rate @13.5V

24309 – Gen III Hemi pump – weighs 7.0 lbs. with a 50 GPM Free Flow Rate @13.5V

Radiator-Mount Pump

24305 – Designed to be radiator or tank-mounted – weighs 6.1 lbs. with a 60 GPM Free Flow Rate @13.5V

Universal Remote Mount

24302/24303 – Designed to be remote mounted – weighs 4.3 lbs. with a 27 GPM Free Flow Rate @13.5V

You can learn more about these water pumps right here on Aeromotive’s website.