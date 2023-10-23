If you thought 2020 was weird, 1968 makes COVID-19 and the madness surrounding it look like your niece’s tea party. It remains one of the most tumultuous single years in history, marked by historic achievements, brutal assassinations, a disputed war, and protests that swept through countries worldwide. It was also the year Ford introduced the Mercury Cougar and Archie Bell and The Drells topped the charts.

Occurring at the dawn of the television age, the events of 1968 played out on screens across the country, bringing them home in a way that had never been possible before. 1968 was also the zenith of old-school Detroit muscle and classic soul, pop, and rock and roll as well. Ahhh, what a time to be alive.

The perfect driving experience, the melding of music and machine is what Cars and Guitars are all about. So buckle up, drop it into reverse, and floor it back a thousand years to 1968, when Texas soul music and upscale pony cars roamed the earth. This time, let’s look at the 1968 Mercury Cougar and the song “Tighten Up” by Archie Bell and the Drells. We’ll also zoom in on the events of the day, reconstructing the pop culture arena that sprouted these two icons.

Archie Bell and the Drells: The Texas Soul Sensation

Archie Bell and the Drells were one of the most popular and influential soul groups of the late 1960s and 1970s. Their catchy songs, funk-a-liscious grooves, and energetic performances made them a favorite among fans of R&B, funk, and disco. But who was Archie Bell and the Drells, and how did they hit the big time?

Archie Bell was born in Henderson, Texas, on September 1, 1944, and moved to Houston with his family when he was a wee lad. He grew up in an ambitious household, with his mother singing gospel, and his brother Ricky going on to NFL stardom. Archie started singing in church and local clubs at an early age, and formed his first group, Little Pop and the Fireballs, when he was in junior high school. He later changed the name to the Drells, inspired by his favorite group, the Dells. The original Drells consisted of Archie’s buddies James Wise, Willie Parnell, L.C. Watts, and Cornelius Fuller.

Getting A Big Break

The group began performing at talent shows and dances before they caught the ear of a local DJ and record label owner, Skipper Lee Frazier. Frazier signed them to his Ovide label in 1967 and booked studio time for them to record some songs with a backing band called the TSU Tornadoes.

One of these songs was “Tighten Up”, an infectious tune that Archie and Billy Butler (a member of the Tornadoes) penned together. The song featured Archie’s distinctive introduction: “Hi everybody. I’m Archie Bell of the Drells from Houston, Texas. We don’t only sing but we dance just as good as we walk.” The video is a snapshot of the fashion and the dance steps of the day. The sound is thin and slightly distorted, but it is all that remains of this moment and we’re lucky it survives.

The song was originally released as the B-side of “Dog Eat Dog”, but soon DJs started playing “Tighten Up” instead. The song became a huge hit in Houston, selling hundreds of thousands of copies in the region. Atlantic Records noticed the buzz and picked up the song for national release in April 1968. By the summer, “Tighten Up” went straight to number one on Billboard R&B and pop charts, selling over a million copies and clinching a gold record.

Duty To Country

Archie was not able to revel in his success right away. The US was at war with Vietnam and he had been drafted into the army in May 1967. He was stationed in Germany when “Tighten Up” became a hit.

The group continued their contract with Atlantic Records, working with producers like the legendary Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, who would later become famous for creating the “Philly Soul” sound. The group scored more hits with songs like “I Can’t Stop Dancing”, “There’s Gonna Be a Showdown”, “Girl You’re Too Young”, and “Here I Go Again”.

PIR Records

In 1973, the group moved to Gamble and Huff’s own label, Philadelphia International Records (PIR), where they recorded four more albums. Their PIR hits included “Soul City Walk”, “Let’s Groove”, “Everybody Have a Good Time”, and “Don’t Let Love Get You Down”. They also collaborated with other PIR artists like The O’Jays, Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, and MFSB.

Influential Music

Although the band disbanded in 1980, Archie Bell and the Drells left a lasting legacy on soul music history. Their songs have been sampled by artists like Public Enemy, De La Soul, Janet Jackson, A Tribe Called Quest, Beastie Boys, and many others. They have also been covered by artists like R.E.M., David Bowie, The Clash, Talking Heads, Phish, Yo La Tengo, and more. Archie suffered a stroke in 2022 and currently lives in a nursing facility in Houston.

Chaos At Home And Abroad

The events of 1968 were harrowing, to say the least. The Tet Offensive was a massive coordinated attack by North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces against South Vietnam and its allies, which shocked the world and further soured Americans’ opinion of the war.

The assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy sparked widespread grief, anger, and unrest in the United States, as well as a wave of sorrow around the world. The Apollo 8 mission was the first manned spacecraft to orbit the moon, sending back stunning images of Earth and changing the perception of the universe forever.

The Sign Of The Cat

Meanwhile, in Dearborn, Michigan, Ford was printing money selling hundreds of thousands of Mustangs. Lincoln-Mercury dealers wanted to have a pony of their own to cash in on the sporty car sensation the Mustang spearheaded.

The Mercury Cougar was introduced in 1967 as a more luxurious and sophisticated version of the Ford Mustang. The Cougar shared its platform and most of its mechanical components with the Mustang, but it had a longer wheelbase, a wider track, and a sculpted body style. The Cougar’s most distinctive features were its hide-away headlights, which opened and closed by vacuum motors, and its full-width taillights, with sequential turn signals. The Cougar also had a more upscale interior, with woodgrain trim, bucket seats, and a console. The XR-7 model added leather upholstery, toggle switches, and a full set of gauges.