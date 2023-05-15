Event Preview: The Goodguys 17th BASF Nashville Nationals

The Nashville Superspeedway is gearing up to host the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association’s 17th BASF Nashville Nationals. You’ll get to see plenty of custom cars, hot rods, muscle cars, street rods, classic trucks, and more May 19-21 during the Nashville Nationals. The Goodguys’ 2023 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year will also be crowned at this event, making it a must-attend hot rod party.

The infield of the Speedway, located in Lebanon, will be packed with chrome, glowing paint, and horsepower for three days of Cool Cars, Cool People, and Good Times as Goodguys continues its 40th anniversary season. This event brings the best hot rods from across the country as they vie for the title of Goodguys’ 2023 TANKS, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year. Competing cars are put through a 100-mile reliability run on Friday before the top five are selected on Saturday with the winner being named on Sunday during the afternoon awards ceremony.

The family fun event has plenty of action going on all weekend including a Kids Zone with games and includes a free Model Car Take-and-Make. The roar of engines and squealing tires echoes across the infield as the Classic Performance Parts AutoCross series takes place all three days with racers honing their cone carving skills to compete for the No Limit Engineering Music City Mayhem Shootout title.

On Saturday, legendary builder Bobby Alloway will pick his Top 10 Builder’s Choice cars and Goodguys will select several Regional Finalists for their Top 12 program. There will also be the pulsing fury of Friday and Saturday’s Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition and be sure to catch, or even enter, Saturday’s tire-smokin’ Burnout Contest! If you’re looking for parts or even a new project, there is a Swap Meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral and a Manufacturer’s Midway loaded with some of the best-known companies in the performance and hot rod industry.

You can learn more about the Goodguys 17th BASF Nashville Nationals right here.