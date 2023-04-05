Find Your Gear With Ron Francis Wiring’s Gear Shift Indicator Kits

There are builds that require custom parts for different systems because there aren’t any off-the-shelf solutions available. A simple thing like an indicator to let you know what gear a vehicle is in might require you to get creative in the shop. Ron Francis Wiring’s Gear Shift Indicator Switch kits make it easy to display what gear a custom build is in.

Your average vehicle that rolls off the assembly line has a good amount of engineering that went into telling the driver what gear its in. When you’re building a custom vehicle, you don’t have the luxury of an experienced engineering team to assist you with creating a gear shift indication system. Now, you could work on brewing up your own gear shift indicator, but that isn’t something everyone can do.

Ron Francis created its Gear Shift Indicator Switches to work with a variety of Ford, GM, and Dodge transmissions. The Gear Shift Indicator Switches from Ron Frances is designed to be mounted in the transmission pan area. These Gear Shift Indicator Switches can function as a part of the neutral safety switch, and backup light switch systems. The Ron Frances Gear Shift Indicator Switch can be integrated into gauge clusters from Dakota Digital, or other clusters that use LED indicators. Ron Francis also has its own line of LED indicators and gear shift indicators that will work with these kits.

You can learn more about the Gear Shift Indicator Switch Kits on the Ron Francis Wiring website right here.