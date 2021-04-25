Fuelab Announces All New High-HP Pro Series Fuel System

Leading fuel system manufacturer Fuelab has revealed its all-new Pro Series line of variable speed gear pumps fuel filters, and fuel pressure regulators. Fuelab developed these new pumps specifically for high-horsepower, high flow applications where fuels such as methanol or E85 are used.

At the center of the new Pro Series is the 40501 Pro Series Spur Gear pump, a brushless design fuel pump. This variable speed pump is built to handle over 2,500 horsepower, and has an extremely low current draw. The pump is compatible with gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and methanol.

To compliment the all-new Spur Gear Pump are the 868xx Pro Series In-Line Fuel Filters, designed for maximum flow and minimal pressure drop. Fuelab’s new Pro Series Extreme Flow In-Line Fuel Filters are designed to be tough — machined from billet aluminum and finished in matte black anodize, you get the best in filter features, in a scaled up design. The filters feature a 10 GPM flow rating, and offer high flow capacity under extreme conditions.

The final piece to the puzzle is Fuelab’s 565 Series Fuel Pressure regulator. The 565 Series Fuel Pressure Regulators have all of the same features as the proven 515/525 Series, except for extreme capacity. This regulator utilizes a massive 1/2-inch return orifice and -10AN ports. With a bypass capability of over 5 GPM at 5 psi, this regulator can handle blow-through carburetor applications well over 1,800 horsepower, and EFI applications using belt driven fuel pumps can go even further (with a flattened regulation slope). The regulator comes in four different pressure ranges covering applications between 4 and 80 psi.