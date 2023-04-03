It’s Almost Time For Spring Carlisle!

There are two things that indicate a changing of the seasons: the weather starts to get warmer, and Spring Carlisle. If you’re looking for anything automotive, chances are you’ll find it for sale at Spring Carlisle in the flea market, car corral, or rolling across the auction block at the Carlisle Expo Center. You can check out Spring Carlisle April 19-23 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

The auction is always a hotbed of excitement, with some 400+ classic and collector vehicles spanning all eras of production crossing the block. The wow factor is amplified this time, though, as something that’s never happened before will happen! Carlisle Auctions is excited to share that a 1953 Corvette, Serial #100 to be exact, will cross the auction block on Friday, April 21. This ’53 is an NCRS award winner and includes many functional and original build parts. A ’53 is rare overall in that only 300 were ever built, rarer yet is one popping up for sale. Expectations are that this will be the star of the event, with bidder attention from around the world by way of in-person, on the phone, and online bidding.

In addition to the ’53, Carlisle Auctions is pleased to announce the inclusion of the Robert Metzgar Collection. This collection comes to Carlisle Auctions by way of Robert Metzgar, a 1960 Penn State graduate and professionally, the former owner and president of Warren (PA)-based North Penn Pipe and Supply. The 20+ lots span decades and include (in no particular order), a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette, 1955 Buick Century, 1954 Buick Century, 1965 Chevrolet Covair 140, 1964 Ford Galaxie 500, 1955 Ford Thunderbird, 1930 Ford Model A, 1982 Chevrolet Corvette, 1990 Cadillac Brougham Limousine, 1992 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, 1950 Chevrolet 4 Door, 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Convertible, 1977 Volkswagen Beetle, 1977 Volkswagen Beetle, 1962 Jeep Pickup Truck, 1947 Willys Jeep, 1971 Jeep CJ 7, 1930 Packard Sedan, 1973 Volkswagen Beetle, 1926 Packard Sedan, and a 1958 Packard Sedan TT. Much like the 1953 Corvette, this collection will be part of the Friday auction action.

But wait…there’s more! Carlisle Auctions welcomes back its all-truck hour on Thursday, April 20. This popular showcase of trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs gives buyers and sellers alike a full hour of trucks of all shapes and sizes.

The auction is the most convenient way for someone to pick up their first or next classic and do so at an affordable price point. There will be white-glove, best-of-show vehicles for sure, but there will also be show-worthy gems that can be driven and enjoyed with total confidence.

Advanced/online bidding starts April 17 and every registered bidder is eligible to not only bring a guest to the auction but to attend Spring Carlisle as well. Complete details on the auction are available at CarlisleAuctions.com. Consignments are being added daily to the Carlisle Auctions web page. Spectator admission is $13. For auction details, call 717-960-6400. Get involved today and don’t miss out on a chance to own your first or next classic with Carlisle Auctions!